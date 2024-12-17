Prospera Receives 75K from Wells Fargo for Small Business Hurricane Relief

Grant donation to provide hurricane recovery support for Tampa small business owners

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera has received a special contribution of $75,000 from Wells Fargo for emergency relief and to assist Greater Tampa Bay small business clients impacted by Hurricane Milton. The contribution from Wells Fargo is in addition to its $260,000 grant in support of Prospera's year-round program covering Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Wells Fargo has donated to Prospera's services for numerous years.

Wells Fargo grants for Prospera Tampa area clients impacted by H. Milton (PRNewsfoto/Prospera)

"We are so fortunate to count Wells Fargo among Prospera's annual funders, volunteers, partners, and overall champions of our mission and small businesses," said Prospera President & CEO Augusto Sanabria. "Across our footprint, their support enables us to reach and serve more entrepreneurs so their businesses can achieve greater success and generate more benefits for the communities in which they operate."

"We know that many small businesses in West Florida were impacted by storms this hurricane season. Wells Fargo is proud to work with Prospera in identifying business owners to provide grants, which compliments the technical assistance that Prospera will offer to further support them with recovery efforts," said Linda Hague, West Florida Senior Philanthropy and Community Impact Consultant at Wells Fargo.

"We are committed to supporting the resilience of our small businesses as they navigate challenging times. The generous grant from Wells Fargo to assist small businesses impacted by Hurricane Milton across Florida will help us continue building a stronger, more prosperous future," said Prospera Regional Vice President Fabian Yepez.

Prospera has identified clients in the west coast and central regions of Florida who were impacted by Hurricane Milton and reported significant damages and losses caused by the storm. Those small business owners are receiving monetary relief grants from Wells Fargo, along with in-depth technical assistance from Prospera during upcoming months and handholding to recover and rebuild, as well as mitigate the impact of future disasters on their operations.

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that has specialized since 1991 in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera facilitated over $70 million in loans for small business clients, trained 17,300 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 16,000 jobs. Prospera currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

Media Contact: Fabian Yepez, (813) 230-0059, [email protected]

