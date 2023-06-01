Prosperity Capital Advisors Named One of the Best Financial Advisory Firms by USA Today

The Planning-First RIA was Recognized Among the Top 500 Registered Investment Advisers in the Country

WESTLAKE, Ohio, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Capital Advisors (PCA), a planning-first, SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), is proud to announce the firm has been selected as one the "Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2023" by USA Today. This inaugural ranking, presented by USA Today in partnership with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, recognizes top RIAs based on the growth of assets under management and recommendations from clients and peers.

"Being recognized as one of the 'Best Financial Advisory Firms' by USA Today is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing solution-driven holistic planning services," said Jason L Smith, founder and CEO of PCA. "At Prosperity Capital Advisors, we strive to equip our affiliated advisors (IARs) with the tools and resources they need to provide cohesive wealth management plans and tailored investment solutions to the clients they serve nationwide."

These 500 'Best Financial Advisory Firms' in 2023 were selected by USA Today and Statista from a pool of more than 32,000 RIAs. To solicit consumer feedback and firm recommendations, an independent survey was sent to more than 20,000 individuals. Statistical data was aggregated from publicly available sources and used to assess short- and long-term growth in assets under management.

"This accolade punctuates our founding commitment to be a "planning-first" RIA and highlights our dedication to helping affiliated advisors understand the nuances of holistic advising and where, when and how investments are used as part of an overall plan," says Dave Alison, CFP®, president of Prosperity Capital Advisors. "By strategically aligning investments with insurance, tax, estate, Social Security, retirement income and healthcare planning, we not only uphold our commitment to always acting in the best interests of clients, but we truly do deliver what we consider a best-in-class approach to comprehensive financial planning."

As RIAs hold a fiduciary duty to act in their client's best interest at all times, USA Today noted that for individuals in search of support to navigate a volatile stock market and uncertain economy, RIAs are "the best place to start." Prosperity Capital Advisors echoes this sentiment.

The full list of 500 firms can be viewed on the USA Today website.

About Prosperity Capital Advisors

Prosperity Capital Advisors (Prosperity) is a planning-first, SEC registered investment adviser (RIA) that equips advisors with an array of fee-based financial planning and investment solutions to meet their individual clients' unique needs. It offers advisors a full-service, open architecture investment platform for turnkey asset management as well as tools and resources to build holistic financial plans. Prosperity is custodian agnostic and provides affiliated advisors extensive support, advanced portfolio analytics and reporting, investment product due diligence and selection, and more. For more information, visit www.ProsperityCapitalAdvisors.com or call (888) 240-0064.

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA") an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

