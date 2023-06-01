Prosperity Capital Advisors Named One of the Best Financial Advisory Firms by USA Today

News provided by

Prosperity Capital Advisors

01 Jun, 2023, 07:50 ET

The Planning-First RIA was Recognized Among the Top 500 Registered Investment Advisers in the Country

WESTLAKE, Ohio, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Capital Advisors (PCA), a planning-first, SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), is proud to announce the firm has been selected as one the "Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2023" by USA Today. This inaugural ranking, presented by USA Today in partnership with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, recognizes top RIAs based on the growth of assets under management and recommendations from clients and peers.

"Being recognized as one of the 'Best Financial Advisory Firms' by USA Today is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing solution-driven holistic planning services," said Jason L Smith, founder and CEO of PCA. "At Prosperity Capital Advisors, we strive to equip our affiliated advisors (IARs) with the tools and resources they need to provide cohesive wealth management plans and tailored investment solutions to the clients they serve nationwide."

These 500 'Best Financial Advisory Firms' in 2023 were selected by USA Today and Statista from a pool of more than 32,000 RIAs. To solicit consumer feedback and firm recommendations, an independent survey was sent to more than 20,000 individuals. Statistical data was aggregated from publicly available sources and used to assess short- and long-term growth in assets under management.

"This accolade punctuates our founding commitment to be a "planning-first" RIA and highlights our dedication to helping affiliated advisors understand the nuances of holistic advising and where, when and how investments are used as part of an overall plan," says Dave Alison, CFP®, president of Prosperity Capital Advisors. "By strategically aligning investments with insurance, tax, estate, Social Security, retirement income and healthcare planning, we not only uphold our commitment to always acting in the best interests of clients, but we truly do deliver what we consider a best-in-class approach to comprehensive financial planning."

As RIAs hold a fiduciary duty to act in their client's best interest at all times, USA Today noted that for individuals in search of support to navigate a volatile stock market and uncertain economy, RIAs are "the best place to start." Prosperity Capital Advisors echoes this sentiment.  

The full list of 500 firms can be viewed on the USA Today website.

About Prosperity Capital Advisors

Prosperity Capital Advisors (Prosperity) is a planning-first, SEC registered investment adviser (RIA) that equips advisors with an array of fee-based financial planning and investment solutions to meet their individual clients' unique needs. It offers advisors a full-service, open architecture investment platform for turnkey asset management as well as tools and resources to build holistic financial plans. Prosperity is custodian agnostic and provides affiliated advisors extensive support, advanced portfolio analytics and reporting, investment product due diligence and selection, and more. For more information, visit www.ProsperityCapitalAdvisors.com or call (888) 240-0064.

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA") an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CONTACT 
AdvisorPR® 
(702) 685-7450 
[email protected]

SOURCE Prosperity Capital Advisors

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.