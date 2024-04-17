Prostate Cancer: Advancements in Prevention and Treatment Drive Global Market Growth

Prostate cancer, the second most diagnosed cancer in men globally, is reshaping its care market with changing demographics and treatment paradigms. BCC Research's latest report underscores the pressing need for better treatments in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and the rising usage of PARP inhibitors since 2020.

BOSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Prevention and Treatment of Prostate Cancer: Technologies and Global Markets is estimated to increase from $37.9 billion in 2023 to $56.4 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2028."

This report explores the comprehensive analysis of global prostate cancer care in this research study, covering screening, detection, and treatment. Gain insights into revenue forecasts, future trends, and recommendations for market success. With data estimated from 2022 and projections extending to 2028 by product type and region, this study offers valuable perspectives for stakeholders. Please note, that genetic testing for inherited prostate cancer risk assessment is not included in the report's scope.

Since its introduction in 2020, the utilization of PARP inhibitors in prostate cancer treatment has experienced a notable surge, reflecting a growing acceptance and recognition within the medical community. Despite this advancement, it's striking that over 60% of men eligible for prostate cancer screening have yet to undergo screening, highlighting a substantial gap in detection efforts. This sizable population of unscreened or inadequately screened individuals presents a promising avenue for non-invasive biomarker tests in the prostate cancer screening market, indicating significant potential for addressing unmet needs and improving patient outcomes.

Key Factors Driving the Prostate Cancer Market:

Increasing Prevalence of Prostate Cancer: Prostate cancer rates are rising globally due to factors like aging populations and better detection methods. As awareness increases, more men are seeking early diagnosis and treatment, driving demand for related technologies and services.

Growing Trend Towards Active Surveillance and Screening: Instead of aggressive treatment, there's a shift towards active surveillance for low-risk prostate cancer cases. Regular screenings aid in early cancer detection, enabling timely intervention and better outcomes.

Trend Towards Personalized Care: Advancements in genomics and precision medicine allow for tailored treatment plans. Personalized therapies take into account an individual's genetic profile, tumor characteristics, and overall health status.

Approvals for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC): New drugs and therapies are receiving regulatory approvals for advanced prostate cancer, particularly metastatic castration-resistant cases. These treatments prolong survival and enhance the quality of life for patients.

Collaborations and Licensing Agreements: Companies are joining forces to develop innovative solutions, share knowledge, and expedite research. Licensing agreements facilitate access to patented technologies, fostering progress in prostate cancer management.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $35.3 billion Market Size Forecast $56.4 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered By Type, Subtype, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Prostate Cancer

Growing Trend Towards Active Surveillance and Screening

Trend Towards Personalized Care

Approvals for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

Collaborations and Licensing Agreements

Report Segmentation: Understanding Prostate Cancer: How They're Divided in Global Markets:

Screening and Diagnosis : This includes early detection methods like biomarker tests, digital rectal examinations (DRE), and prostate biopsies to assess prostate cancer risk.

Pharmaceuticals : Medications such as hormone therapy, antiandrogens, targeted therapy, PARP inhibitors, and radioligand therapies play a crucial role in managing prostate cancer.

Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy : Chemotherapy and immunotherapy are treatments that kill cancer cells throughout the body and boost the immune system's response against cancer, respectively.

Surgery : Surgical procedures like radical prostatectomy remove cancerous tissue, particularly the entire prostate gland, to treat prostate cancer.

Radiation Therapy Devices: Radiation therapy devices, including external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) and brachytherapy, target cancer cells using radiation to eradicate prostate cancer.

This report on the Prevention and Treatment of Prostate Cancer provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the prostate cancer care market?

The global prostate cancer care market is estimated to be around $37.9 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach $56.4 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

2. What segments are covered in the market?

An in-depth analysis of the global prostate cancer care market, including historical data and market projection on sales by product type and subtypes, and region.

3. By product type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

By product type, the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2028.

4. Which product type market is growing fastest among all?

Pharmaceuticals is the fastest growing market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBOTT

ACCURAY INC.

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BAYER AG

DANAHER CORP.

DENDREON PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

ELEKTA

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

