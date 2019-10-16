Protect Every Pixel with New Cases from OtterBox

Defender Series for Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL offers multiple layers of ultimate protection. With an inner hard shell and shock-absorbent outer cover to keep the phone safe from drops and bumps, Defender Series is up for any adventure.

Symmetry Series for Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL is slim and stylish. With clear and color options, Symmetry Series can transition from weekday to weekend while keeping your device protected from drops and bumps.

OtterBox cases for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2015 – June 2018

2 Symmetry Series, Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

