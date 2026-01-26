PROtect Expands Footprint with New North Dakota Location

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROtect, LLC, a leader in safety, reliability, and compliance services, today announced the opening of a new regional location in North Dakota, expanding the company's ability to serve customers across the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains. The new office, located at 602 Elm St, Tioga, ND 588852, will support growing demand for PROtect's comprehensive inspection and integrity services in the region's energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets.

PROtect LLC Tioga, ND Office

The North Dakota location will be led by Jerrad Tidwell, Vice President of Integrity Services, who will oversee operations and customer delivery for the region. The expansion reinforces PROtect's commitment to providing localized expertise backed by national scale, technical depth, and industry-leading safety standards.

"North Dakota represents a rapidly growing market with complex operational challenges, and we're thrilled to be bringing PROtect's robust service offerings to the region," said Tidwell. "By establishing a local presence, we can better support our customers with faster response times, experienced personnel, and the full strength of PROtect's integrity and inspection capabilities."

The new location will offer a wide range of PROtect services, including non-destructive testing (NDT), mechanical integrity, pipeline integrity, process safety, occupational safety, and environmental services. With local teams supported by PROtect's national network of technical experts, the North Dakota office will help clients improve asset reliability, maintain regulatory compliance, and reduce operational risk.

This expansion continues PROtect's strategic growth across key industrial markets in the United States, ensuring customers have access to consistent, high-quality services wherever they operate.

About PROtect, LLC:

Headquartered in Wichita, KS, with over 20 regional locations across the U.S., PROtect provides safety, reliability, and compliance services for high-hazard industries. Services include non-destructive testing, mechanical integrity, pipeline integrity, process safety, occupational safety, industrial hygiene, environmental, leak detection and repair, and emission monitoring. Learn more at www.protect.llc.

Media Contact

Nathan Arant

SVP, Growth

PROtect, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE PROtect, LLC.