The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Hosts 2026 National Conference, Recognizes $3.9 Million Top-Performing Franchise Location

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a national residential gutter installation, repair and maintenance franchise and member of Evive Brands, hosted its 2026 National Conference March 4–6 at Margaritaville Resort Orlando. Franchise owners, managers and solutionists from across the United States gathered under the theme "Race to Replace," focused on accelerating replacement sales, strengthening operational execution and driving systemwide revenue growth.

The annual conference serves as the brand's primary leadership and training event, aligning franchisees around sales strategy, marketing innovation, financial performance and customer experience. Educational sessions and peer panels emphasized disciplined execution, profitability and scalable growth across local markets.

The keynote address was delivered by Ken Parsons, co-founder of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters and a specialist in franchising, brand building, and entrepreneurial mentorship. Parsons shared insights from building the company from a single-truck operation into a growing national home services franchise network. He emphasized culture, accountability and opportunity as core drivers of long-term franchise success. Parsons also mentors entrepreneurs through Grow With The Bros and serves on the board of directors for Evive Brands, supporting strategic expansion and mergers and acquisitions activity.

A highlight of the conference was the annual awards ceremony recognizing top-performing franchise locations and sales professionals.

Hudson Valley, N.Y., led the network with $3,923,503.34 in revenue, earning distinction as the system's highest-producing location. Seven additional markets exceeded $2 million in annual revenue: San Antonio, Texas; St. Louis, Mo.; Northeast Atlanta, Ga.; Coastal North, Calif.; Capital District, N.Y.; South Shore, Mass.; and Metro Detroit, Mich.

Thirty-eight locations surpassed $1 million in revenue, reflecting broad-based financial performance across the franchise system.

Sixteen sales professionals were named Million Dollar Solutionists for individually generating more than $1 million in sales. Stephen van Dijk of Salt Lake City, Utah, led the group with $1,753,155.50 in personal production.

The MVP Award was presented to Nathan Hiebert of San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Rookie of the Year honors were awarded to Trevor and Lauren Tatko of Boise, Idaho.

"Our franchisees continue to raise the bar for performance and professionalism in the home improvement industry," said Danny Horboychuk, brand president. "Race to Replace reflects our commitment to growth, innovation and delivering reliable exterior home services in every community we serve."

