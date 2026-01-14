The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Named Among The Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a leading gutter contractor service and member of Evive Brands, was recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 47 years, the annual Franchise 500® has been recognized as an invaluable resource for prospective franchisees, and placement in the ranking is a highly sought-after honor within the franchise industry. In the 2026 Franchise 500®, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters ranked No. 372 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and brand power.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," said Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters continues to grow nationwide by delivering reliable, professional gutter services while supporting franchise owners with training, operational tools and systems to help them build strong local businesses.

"We are honored to again be recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking," said Danny Horboychuk, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Brand President. "This recognition reflects the commitment of our franchisees and teams nationwide who show up every day with integrity, professionalism and a focus on serving homeowners. We are proud of the momentum behind our brand and excited for what's ahead."

In Entrepreneur's effort to best evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. To view the Franchise 500® ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters is a gutter contractor delivering premium solutions with honesty, integrity and superior service. With franchise locations nationwide, the brand protects homes through quality workmanship and exceptional customer experiences. Learn more: www.brothersgutters.com.

