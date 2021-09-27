Protect your iPhone 13 With UAG's Most Diverse Collection yet, utilizing the most advanced materials and engineering available

These ready to roam, thoughtfully engineered designs give Apple's newest drop the ultimate in protection - allowing users to bring their new iPhone 13 into a safer world with these trusted designs. With new integrations such as HyperCush™ technology, MagSafe charging compatibility and designs constructed with premium, industry-leading Kevlar, UAG is offering a case suitable for any personality and activity.

CIVILIAN SERIES

Price: $49.95

Available Colors: Black, Mallard, Olive, Silver

Series Description: Civilian Series protective cases are engineered with our HyperCush™ technology to dampen and disperse the energy created when a mobile device collides with another surface. Simply put, it cushions your precious phone when it slips out of your grip. Our patent-pending, lab-tested design is created by layering two shock-absorbing materials with a dynamic hexagon pattern. Civilian is a modern, rugged phone case for the modern wanderer in search of discreet protection.

CIVILIAN FROSTED ICE SERIES

Price: $49.95

Available Colors: Frosted Ice

Series Description: Civilian Series protective cases are engineered with our HyperCush™ technology/Impact Protection System to dampen and disperse the energy created when a mobile device collides with another surface. Simply put, it cushions your precious phone when it slips out of your grip. Our patent-pending, lab-tested design is created by layering two shock-absorbing materials with a dynamic hexagon pattern. Discreet protection, now available in a cool translucent body with protective honeycomb interior.

ESSENTIAL ARMOR WITH MAGSAFE SERIES

Price: $39.95

Available Colors: Black, Frosted Ice

Series Description: Protection for your device is crucial and requires uncompromised defense. Essential Armor not only provides you with peace of mind, it provides your device with a slim, ergonomic design, reinforced corner protection, outer hex pattern to disperse impact, antimicrobial infused properties, and an unmistakable UAG aesthetic. Complete with a built-in magnet for fast MagSafe charging so that you can stay on the go.

METROPOLIS SERIES

Price: $59.95

Available Colors: Kevlar Black

Series Description: Enjoy 360-degree unstoppable protection with Metropolis. Constructed with premium, industry-leading Kevlar, this series merges functionality and protection in perfect harmony. Featuring an impact-resistant core and multiple card slots in the inner tab of the case so you can bring your essentials along for the ride.

METROPOLIS LT SERIES

Price: $49.95

Available Colors: Kevlar Black, Kevlar Olive

Series Description: The Metropolis Lite series is a sophisticated design constructed of premium materials that capture functionality and protection in perfect harmony. A seamless Kevlar material inlay along with padded corners provide top-of-the-line protection against drops. There's nothing light about the protection our Metropolis Lite series provides your device.

METROPOLIS LT WITH MAGSAFE SERIES

Price: $59.95

Available Colors: Kevlar Black

Series Description: The Metropolis Lite series is a sophisticated design constructed of premium materials that capture functionality and protection in perfect harmony. A seamless Kevlar material inlay along with padded corners provide top-of-the-line protection against drops. Complete with a built-in magnet for fast MagSafe charging so that you can stay on the go. There's nothing light about the protection our Metropolis Lite series provides your device.

MONARCH SERIES

Price: $59.95

Available Colors: Black, Carbon Fiber, Crimson, Mallard

Series Description: Touted as the quintessential all-terrain, rugged protective case, Monarch is equipped with 5-layer premium protection: a shock-resistant core, an unmistakable signature armor frame, layered with top-grain leather (or carbon fiber), a polycarbonate shear plate, alloy metal hardware, and impact-resistant rubber surround. Classic Urban Armor Gear DNA built to go further.

OUTBACK BIO SERIES

Price: $39.95

Available Colors: Black, Mallard, Olive

Series Description: With the initial release of our Outback series we put tough, responsible protection at the forefront with 100% biodegradable and compostable cases. True to our UAG sensitivities, we are constantly improving and innovating—challenging ourselves to provide the best protection for your devices, pushing us to evolve our second generation of Outback Bio series with updated material and an enhanced design. You can still count on a great-in-hand-feel, an ergonomic fit and of course, staying true to our mission to inspire and influence change towards a more sustainable future.

PATHFINDER SERIES

Price: $39.95

Available Colors: Black, Mallard, Olive, Silver, White

Series Description: Blending in while standing out is the Pathfinder SE Series. Designed with action and adventure in mind it sports a camouflage tough design with multiple rivets and a striking unique look. It has all the protection with none of the bulk.

PATHFINDER SE SERIES

Price: $49.95

Available Colors: Black Midnight Camo

Series Description: Blending in while standing out is the Pathfinder SE Series. Designed with action and adventure in mind it sports a camouflage tough design with multiple rivets and a striking unique look. It has all the protection with none of the bulk.

PLASMA SERIES

Price: $39.95

Available Colors: Ash, Billie, Ice, Mallard

Series Description: Building on the foundation of Pathfinder, our Plasma Series adds a visually striking translucent honeycomb design and creates serious lightweight protection for adventurous individuals. Plasma series case boasts impact resistant bumpers with a shock resistant armor shell to keep devices protected through all of life's adventures.

PLYO SERIES

Price: $39.95

Available Colors: Ash, Ice

Series Description: Deciding between protection or looks is a thing of the past. Our translucent Plyo Series combines advanced military tested drop protection with a minimalist aesthetic creating beautiful everyday armor and security for your phone. Redefining bulky cases without compromising protection. (Ash colorway sports a translucent body and contrast Ash color bumper).

PLYO WITH MAGSAFE SERIES

Price: $49.95

Available Colors: Ash, Ice

Series Description: Deciding between protection or looks is a thing of the past. Our translucent Plyo Series combines advanced military tested drop protection with a minimalist aesthetic creating beautiful everyday armor and security for your phone. Complete with a built-in magnet for fast MagSafe charging so that you can stay on the go.

STANDARD ISSUE SERIES

Price: $39.95

Available Colors: Black, Mallard, Olive

Series Description: Standard Issue boasts antimicrobial liquid silicone with an incredible soft touch, a honeycomb texture for better grip and shock absorption, and reinforced corner bumpers for the best drop protection. With Standard Issue, UAG sets the standard for a perfect in-hand feel and unpretentious design—a bold move for bold protection.

[U] DIP SERIES Dip

Price: $39.95

Available Colors: Acid, Black, Cerulean, Clay, Marshmallow, Spearmint

Series Description: Designed with mobility in mind, our Lucent phone case is a featherlight, impact-resistant handset with a soft, premium hand-feel topped off with a translucent, progressive microdot pattern. Translation: Modern, sophisticated protection at your fingertips.

[U] DOT SERIES

Price: $39.95

Available Colors: Acid, Black, Cerulean, Clay, Marshmallow, Spearmint

Series Description: Keep your phone protected without sacrificing style with our soft-touch silicone DOT case. A fun and elevated dot textured design keep things light & airy, while premium soft-touch liquid silicone, an impact-resistant core, and protective screen surround protect against drops.

[U] DOT WITH MAGSAFE SERIES

Price: $49.95

Available Colors: Black, Cerulean, Marshmallow

Series Description: Keep your phone protected without sacrificing style with our soft-touch silicone DOT case. A fun and elevated dot textured design keep things light & airy, while premium soft-touch liquid silicone, an impact-resistant core, and protective screen surround protect against drops. Complete with a built-in magnet for fast MagSafe charging so that you can stay on the go.

[U] LUCENT SERIES

Price: $29.95

Available Colors: Cerulean, Clay, Ice

Series Description: Designed with mobility in mind, our Lucent phone case is a featherlight, impact-resistant handset with a soft, premium hand-feel topped off with a translucent, progressive microdot pattern. Translation: Modern, sophisticated protection at your fingertips.

[U] WAVE SERIES

Price: $39.95

Available Colors: Ash, Cerulean, Clay, Ice

Series Description: Tranquil sounds and waves of the ocean inspired this translucent case we lovingly call Wave. Featuring a chic, translucent body and contrast bumpers, antimicrobial infused properties, complete with subtle sculpting for tactility including micro ridges on bumpers and an inner shock absorbing nucleus. All together a lightweight, ultra-thin package.

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

UAG offers a full-scale affiliate program with perks and benefits such as 4-20% commission, 30-day cookie duration, 30-day return policy, free global shipping on all products to most worldwide destinations, and a high AOV and repeat order rate. For full details and the option to sign up are available here: https://www.urbanarmorgear.com/UAG-Affiliate-Program

