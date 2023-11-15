Protect Your Phone and Your Chill

15 Nov, 2023

-OtterBox + Chill Tips Collab is a Perfect Match- 

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treat yourself to a manicure and phone case refresh that reflects your personal style. OtterBox and Chillhouse are teaming up to create a perfect makeover moment with Chill Tips press-on nails that complement the hottest new case designs from OtterBox. The first of three drops - Check Out The Drip inspired by Symmetry Series black and white collection - is available now on OtterBox social media shops and chillhouse.com for a limited time only. 

"My love affair with OtterBox started back in 2018 after we partnered for an event at our OG store in the Lower East Side and produced an editorial on our blog, The Chill Times," Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Founder CEO Chillhosue "Since then I've been a fan of the product, not only because they provide the best possible protection for our phones, but because their colors and designs are superior. I always knew a Chill Tips x OtterBox case was a match made in mirror selfie heaven — and so here we are, making phone protection oh so chill. I hope you love our creations as much as we loved making them!"

The first Chill Tips drop, Check Out The Drip, compliments OtterBox Symmetry Series limited edition black and white cases. This monochrome collection features wavy checker, retro floral and psychedelic swirl designs to protect Apple and Samsung devices. Chill Tips compliment the case perfectly, with black and white designs on every nail. Chill Tips can be applied in minutes and last for up to three weeks. Each set comes with 24 nails for a fully customized nail set.

Stay tuned to OtterBox social channels for two additional drops coming just in time for the holidays. OtterBox Symmetry Series and ChillTips Check Out The Drip are available now on OtterBox social media shops and chillhouse.com

About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.  

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.  

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.  

For more information, visit otterbox.com. 

About Chillhouse:
Chillhouse was founded in 2017 in a small location in Downtown Manhattan. Founder Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton created a space that disrupted the traditional spa world and reminded everyone to prioritize their self care rituals — not just for those who could afford to splurge on luxury services. The Flagship location is based in Soho, NYC, and offers manicure, pedicure, massage, facial and infrared heat services in addition to the wellness café and retail shop. Over the past 4 years, Chillhouse has expanded into at-home self care treatments which include Chill Tips, Chill Body products, and Chill Tools. 

