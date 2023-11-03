Protecting your loved ones is easy with 0% interest during final open house of the year

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year's challenges have shone a light for many on the realization that there has never been a better time to safeguard the legacy of loved ones. The loss of a family member is a significant life event, often marked by sadness and uncertainty. However, the open house event at Holy Name Cemetery can offer peace of mind and considerable savings.

Join us for our final open house weekend of the year on Saturday, November 11th, and Sunday, November 12th, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at the only Catholic cemetery and mausoleum in Jersey City with space, Holy Name, located at 823 West Side Avenue in Hudson County, NJ, just 5 miles from New York City.

A special 0% interest financing for 48 months is available exclusively during this open house event.

Our mausoleum features prayerful chapels for committals surrounded by glorious liturgical art, magnificent marble crypts and crystal-clear cremation niches - all in a climate-controlled environment perfect for visiting your loved ones any time of the year.

Our cemetery grounds feature beautifully manicured park-like spaces for those who prefer more traditional burial options with grand treescapes or New York City skyline views.

Interested in learning more about Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum? Fill out and submit the form on our website to allow our attentive and professional Memorial Planning Advisors to better understand your concerns and needs.

Please submit the online form here today to secure your family's heritage. No appointment is necessary. For more details about Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum in Jersey City, NJ, visit www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-name.

Cremation

Catholics believe that the cremated remains of their loved ones should be given a sacred and dignified resting place. Housing ashes within a mausoleum or chapel cemetery also provides families with a designated place and time to grieve, heal, pray, and honor the memories of their loved ones, surrounded by magnificent liturgical art inspired by the Holy Family, the Apostles, saints, and angels.

In contrast, when cremated remains are kept at home, they can fade into the background of everyday life and potentially be forgotten. Meet with our caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors to learn how easy it is to inter your loved one's cremated remains in one of our magnificent mausoleums or cemeteries.

Plan by attending the open house on the day of your choice – Saturday, November 11, or Sunday November 12. There is no obligation or appointment necessary. Visit Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum in person or go to www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-name for great savings and peace of mind.

