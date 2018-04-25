Protection to the Max with New OtterBox Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Cases

"For years, the Avengers have been assembling an epic team of heroes," OtterBox CEO Jim Parke said. "Fans can become part of the story with a case that protects their device against evil drops."

Avengers: Infinity War cases from OtterBox engage all defenses. "I Am Iron Man" Symmetry Series is all about the suit and features the first ever OtterBox glow-in-the-dark design. "Wakanda Forever" Symmetry Series combines knowledge, strength and protection, featuring Black Panther. "Thanos" Symmetry Series features matte and gloss effects that give the Super Villan a 3-D effect. "Assemble!" Symmetry Series unites the Avengers on a single device, while "Vibranium" Defender Series shields devices with time-tested glory fans expect from Captain America.

Symmetry Series is protective against bumps and drops with a slim and sleek form. The dual-density case slips easily in pockets while a raised beveled edge keeps the touchscreen tucked away from harm during drops.

Defender Series guards Galaxy and iPhone from scrapes, drops and dings. The tough case is designed with an open screen and is fully compatible with OtterBox Alpha Glass screen protection. Defender Series boasts a shell with a rigid exterior and flexible interior for drop protection, and a tough, textured outer layer provides additional shock protection and helps block out dust, dirt and grime.

Symmetry Series and Defender Series Avengers: Infinity War cases are now available at otterbox.com for iPhone 8 and iPhone 7, $44.95; iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus, $54.95; iPhone X, $54.95; Galaxy S9, $44.95; and Galaxy S9+, $54.95. For more information, visit otterbox.com. OtterBox is the "Official Protective Case" of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit www.otterbox.com.

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy-five years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information visit marvel.com. ©2018 MARVEL

1 Symmetry Series and Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection/Units Sold/Jan. 2014-June 2017

©2018 Otter Products, LLC. All rights reserved. OtterBox and all OtterBox logos, trademarks and symbols are the property of Otter Products, LLC. All other logos, trademarks and symbols are the property of their respective owners.

