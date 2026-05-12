Protegrity Advisors Represents Atlas Asphalt in Its Acquisition by O2 Investment Partners

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protegrity Advisors, a lower middle market M&A advisory firm consistently ranked among the top 20 M&A advisory firms nationwide, announced that it served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Atlas Asphalt in its acquisition by O2 Investment Partners.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York, Atlas Asphalt is a leading provider of premium paving and maintenance services for commercial and residential customers across more than 20 states. The company serves a blue-chip customer base that includes publicly traded and well-known brands across a variety of sectors, including shopping centers, hotels, restaurants, pharmacies, big-box retailers, warehouse clubs, discount department stores, and home improvement chains.

Second-generation owners Tyler and Jordan Cianciulli will continue to lead Atlas following the transaction. "The Atlas team is thrilled to partner with O2 at an exciting point in our evolution as we work to establish a dominant paving platform in the Northeast," said Tyler Cianciulli, Managing Director of Atlas Asphalt. "We are also extremely grateful for the advice, dedication, and professionalism of the Protegrity Advisors team. Their high level of involvement at every stage of the process was essential, and we could not have completed this transaction without them."

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwest-based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market family- and founder-owned businesses, with a focus on niche services and select industrial companies. "The success that Atlas has achieved reflects its unparalleled industry knowledge, execution capabilities, and commitment to customer service," said Shyam Shah, Vice President at O2 Investment Partners. "We are excited to partner with Tyler, Jordan, and the rest of the Atlas team, and we appreciate the key role that Protegrity Advisors played in effectuating this transaction."

According to Armando de Castro, Vice President of Strategy and Research at Protegrity Advisors, "Atlas is an exceptionally well-run business serving a highly demanding customer base. The market for high-quality paving, concrete, sealcoating, striping, and related maintenance services remains highly fragmented, and this transaction will enable Atlas to accelerate its already impressive growth and further expand its platform."

About Protegrity Advisors

Protegrity Advisors is a leading M&A advisory firm consistently ranked among the top lower middle market firms nationwide. Headquartered in New York with an office in South Carolina and a member of Pandea Global M&A, a network of selected independent firms operating in over thirty countries, Protegrity Advisors provides sell-side and buy-side advisory services to companies seeking a complete or partial exit. The firm specializes in managing the entire M&A process, guiding business owners through complex transactions with a focus on maximizing value and achieving successful client outcomes. For more information, visit www.ProtegrityAdvisors.com.

About Atlas Asphalt

Atlas Asphalt is a New York-based provider of paving, concrete, sealcoating, striping, and related maintenance services for commercial and residential customers across more than 20 states. Founded in 1988, the company has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and execution across a diverse customer base. Additional information is available at www.atlasasphalt.com/.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring majority interests in lower middle market businesses, particularly family- and founder-owned companies in niche services, industrials, and related sectors. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.

For more information contact:

Protegrity Advisors

225 Broadhollow Road, Suite 110

Melville, NY 11747

(631) 619-6745

www.ProtegrityAdvisors.com.

[email protected]

SOURCE Protegrity Advisors