Protein Coffee Launches at Dutch Bros

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp up your day with Dutch Bros' newest drinks. With 20g of protein each and no added sugar, the Salted Caramel Protein Latte and Salted Caramel Protein Mocha are here to fuel you for all your 2024 adventures! Starting today, for a limited time, customers can get the perfect blend of protein and coffee at all 800+ Dutch Bros locations.

  • The Salted Caramel Protein Latte features a blend of salted caramel flavor, espresso, protein milk, topped with caramel drizzle.
  • The Salted Caramel Protein Mocha features a blend of salted caramel flavor, espresso, chocolate sauce, protein milk, topped with caramel drizzle.

"Innovating to meet our customers' needs is always top of mind," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "We really wanted to introduce drinks in the 'better for you' category that wouldn't lack in quality and taste. I'm sure after trying these drinks, our customers will agree we did just that!"

Looking to add a protein boost to your fave Dutch Bros order? Protein milk can be added to any coffee through February for the ultimate jolt of energy! The Salted Caramel Protein Latte and Salted Caramel Protein Mocha will be available until February 29.

About Dutch Bros 
Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 800 locations in 16 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

