GRANTS PASS, Ore., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp up your day with Dutch Bros' newest drinks. With 20g of protein each and no added sugar , the Salted Caramel Protein Latte and Salted Caramel Protein Mocha are here to fuel you for all your 2024 adventures! Starting today, for a limited time, customers can get the perfect blend of protein and coffee at all 800+ Dutch Bros locations.

Protein Coffee Launches at Dutch Bros

The Salted Caramel Protein Latte features a blend of salted caramel flavor, espresso, protein milk, topped with caramel drizzle.

The Salted Caramel Protein Mocha features a blend of salted caramel flavor, espresso, chocolate sauce, protein milk, topped with caramel drizzle.

"Innovating to meet our customers' needs is always top of mind," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "We really wanted to introduce drinks in the 'better for you' category that wouldn't lack in quality and taste. I'm sure after trying these drinks, our customers will agree we did just that!"

Looking to add a protein boost to your fave Dutch Bros order? Protein milk can be added to any coffee through February for the ultimate jolt of energy! The Salted Caramel Protein Latte and Salted Caramel Protein Mocha will be available until February 29.

