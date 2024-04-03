Proteomics Market size is set to grow by USD 21749.32 mn from 2023-2027, Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc. & Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global proteomics market size is estimated to grow by USD 21749.32 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 13.05% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Proteomics Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biognosys AG, Bruker Corp., CellCarta Biosciences Inc., Creative Proteomics, DiaSorin Spa, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, Olink Holding AB, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Illumina Inc.

Analyst Review

The Proteomics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced technology in the analysis of proteins and proteomes. This industry is driven by trends in drug discovery and diagnostics, where protein expression and proteomic profiling play crucial roles. Proteomic research relies heavily on proteomic techniques such as mass spectrometry, which enables the identification and quantification of proteins and biomarkers. Proteomic data and tools are essential for proteomic services and proteomic databases, providing valuable insights into various industries and applications. The use of proteomic analysis and proteomic analysis techniques continues to fuel innovation and progress in this field.

Key Market Drivers

The Proteomics Market is experiencing significant expansion with the integration of IoT in pathology laboratory services. Advanced proteomic techniques, such as protein expression profiling and proteomic analysis, are driving the need for smarter tools and services. Companies like Bruker Corporation are at the forefront of this technology, providing proteomic kits and strips for research and diagnostic applications. These advanced proteomic tools facilitate faster and more accurate proteomic data analysis, enabling the discovery of new biomarkers and drug targets. Proteomics databases and services are essential for global proteomics research, fueling the increase in proteomics market development. Proteins and reagents are key functions of this market, with applications in medicine, diagnostics, and drug discovery. X-ray crystallography and other proteomics techniques continue to advance, offering new possibilities for disease understanding and treatment.

Challenges and Opportunities

The proteomics market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing investments in detection technologies and research. With the proteome being a complex network of proteins, electrophoresis and chromatography techniques are essential tools for understanding protein structures and functions. The market size is projected to rise as these techniques are integral to drug design and disease identification processes. Cloud-based storage systems, with their decreasing costs, are a focus for digital data storage in the proteomics industry. However, data safety and security concerns persist, necessitating reliable data storage architectures. Major players in the field, such as Waters Corporation, are adopting strategies like collaborations and product developments to stay competitive. The drug discovery segment, which includes consumables and treatments, is a significant contributor to the market's growth. Proteomics research, driven by funding and population health needs, is a key growth factor. Japan, Brazil, and Canada are emerging markets, with a focus on understanding proteins to develop new medicines and information for patient care. Mass spectrometry and proteomics techniques are crucial for characterization and identification, driving the adoption of advanced equipment and services.

The proteomics market is experiencing significant expansion with the integration of advanced technologies, including AI and machine learning. Protein expression analysis and proteomic profiling are key functions driving market growth. Bruker Corporation and other market vendors are developing AI-powered proteomic tools and services, providing researchers with increased speed and efficiency in proteomic data analysis. Proteomics techniques, such as x-ray crystallography and mass spectrometry, are essential for drug discovery and diagnostics. The need for proteomic research in understanding and diagnosing various diseases continues to fuel market development. Proteomic databases and kits are crucial proteomic services, offering access to valuable proteomic data and reagents for researchers. Global proteomics research is witnessing numerous advancements, making proteomics a vital component in medicine and diagnostics.

Market Overview

The Proteomics Market is a significant and rapidly growing sector in the field of life sciences. This market is driven by the increasing demand for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, as well as research and development efforts in various industries. Proteomics involves the large-scale study of proteins, their structures, functions, interactions, and expression levels. Technologies such as mass spectrometry and chromatography are commonly used in proteomics research. The market for proteomics is diverse, with applications in areas such as drug discovery and development, diagnostics, agriculture, and academia. Companies in this market offer products and services related to proteomics research, including instruments, reagents, software, and consulting services. Regions like North America and Europe dominate the proteomics market due to their robust research and development capabilities and well-established healthcare systems. However, emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to show significant growth in the proteomics market due to their large populations and increasing healthcare spending. The future of proteomics looks promising, with advancements in technology and growing applications in various industries.

