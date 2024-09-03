Proteomics Market worth $60.5 billion by 2029 driven by Rising Tech Innovations | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=731

Browse in-depth TOC on "Proteomics Market"

707 - Tables

49 - Figures

578 - Pages

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Leading Innovation in Proteomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) holds a dominant position in the proteomics market due to its diverse product portfolio, global presence, and strategic growth initiatives. The company employs both organic and inorganic strategies, including partnerships and acquisitions, to maintain its leadership. Thermo Fisher emphasizes innovation in proteomics technologies, such as the March 2024 launch of the Thermo Scientific Stellar Mass Spectrometer, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance throughput, sensitivity, and usability in proteomics research, accelerating translational omics and breakthrough discoveries.

Danaher Corporation: Advancing Proteomics through SCIEX

Danaher Corporation (US) is a key player in the proteomics market, operating through its subsidiary SCIEX, which specializes in developing analytical instruments, software, and services for proteomics research. Danaher's strategic mergers and acquisitions have solidified its position as a top provider of proteomics tools and reagents, enabling scientists to explore protein roles in various biological processes. The company's proteomics solutions support advancements in life sciences, diagnostics, and other key sectors.

Agilent Technologies Inc.: Innovating Proteomics Research Solutions

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US) is a global leader in proteomics, offering a wide range of scientific instruments, consumables, software, and tools. Known for its reliability and innovation, Agilent's diversified portfolio enables comprehensive proteomics research, covering instrumentation, consumables, and services. Agilent supports advancements in personalized medicine, drug development, and biomarker discovery by empowering researchers to analyze proteins and gain new insights into complex biological processes.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=731

Technology Segment: Spectroscopy Dominates the Proteomics Market

The proteomics market is segmented by technology into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance, protein fractionation, and other technologies. In 2023, the spectroscopy segment led the market, driven by its ability to quantify complex protein structures at scale and its integration capabilities with other technologies. Spectroscopy is further divided into mass spectrometry, NMR spectroscopy, and CD spectroscopy, with mass spectrometry being the key contributor to this segment's dominance.

Reagent Segment: Immunoassay Reagents Lead the Market

The proteomics market is segmented by reagents into protein microarray reagents, spectroscopy reagents, X-ray crystallography reagents, chromatography reagents, electrophoresis reagents, immunoassay reagents, protein fractionation reagents, and other reagents. In 2023, the immunoassay reagents segment held the largest market share due to their wide availability, increased use in biomarker discovery and disease diagnostics, and the need for fast and accurate detection of diseases, especially in early stages.

Service Segment: Core Proteomics Services Hold the Largest Share

The proteomics market is segmented by service type into core proteomics services and bioinformatics services. In 2023, the core proteomics services segment dominated the market, driven by the rising need for advanced data analysis tools, the growth of contract research organizations (CROs), and the development of modern software platforms that handle complex proteomic datasets, facilitating data interpretation and analysis.

Software Segment: Bioinformatics Tools Lead

The software segment of the proteomics market is divided into bioinformatics tools and bioinformatics databases. The bioinformatics tools segment held the largest market share in 2023, attributed to the growing demand for handling complex biological data, integrating multiomics data, and improving computational power and storage capabilities. The adoption of high-throughput technologies further contributed to the growth of bioinformatics tools.

Application Segment: Clinical Diagnostics Drives Growth

The proteomics market is segmented by application into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and other applications. In 2023, the clinical diagnostics segment led the market, driven by advancements in biomarker technologies and the ability of proteomics to identify and quantify proteins at early stages of diseases. These capabilities have increased the reliability of clinical diagnostics, further boosting the segment's growth.

End User Segment: Biopharmaceutical Companies Lead

The proteomics market is segmented by end user into hospitals, clinical laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, and others. In 2023, the biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market, driven by increasing research collaborations, clinical trial developments, and regulatory demands for in-depth protein analysis.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Sees Rapid Growth

The global proteomics market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America held the largest market share, while Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth. The Asia Pacific region faces a high prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders, and the rising demand for better diagnostics and personalized medicine is driving growth in proteomics research in this region.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Genotyping Assay Market

Electrophoresis Market

Bioinformatics Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Protein Crystallization Market

Get access to the latest updates on Proteomics Companies and Proteomics Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets