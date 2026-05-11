Protera Introduces TeraAI, Advancing AI-Driven Business Process Modernization

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protera, a global leader in enterprise cloud modernization and managed services, today announced the launch of TeraAI, its patent-pending SAP modernization suite that brings AI- and automation-driven, data-integrated capabilities to help business leaders optimize financial, operational, and functional workflows.

Recognizing that clients struggled with how to take advantage of SAP's tooling to drive process modernization and automation, Protera developed TeraAI to connect people, data, workflows, and operational systems into an intelligence-driven fabric, reducing institutional friction, accelerating innovation, and driving meaningful business results.

TeraAI functions as an intelligent layer built on SAP's Business Transformation Platform (BTP), and leverages prepackaged BTP accelerators to transform fragmented operations into adaptive business workflows. SAP BTP offers diverse and powerful capabilities, and TeraAI intelligently harmonizes BTP services into clear, structured frameworks that accelerate BTP adoption and deliver tangible value, faster.

"What sets TeraAI apart is its ability to seamlessly integrate AI-driven process optimizations directly into core business operations," said Mike BeDell, Chief Executive Officer at Protera. "We're not just adding intelligence, we're embedding it into the fabric of how businesses run, delivering practical, measurable outcomes and accelerating time to value."

With practical application across industries, TeraAI allows for collapsing the development cycle to rapidly deploy business solutions in weeks, not months or years, delivering demonstrable business value:

Supply Chain Optimization: Reduced order fulfillment time by 4 days and achieved $771K in annual cost savings by implementing a direct-ship logistics model.

Reduced order fulfillment time by and achieved by implementing a direct-ship logistics model. Warehouse Performance Transformation: Increased picking and putaway efficiency by 143% , improved overall warehouse performance by 20% , and reduced labor costs by 10% .

Increased picking and putaway efficiency by , improved overall warehouse performance by , and reduced labor costs by . Plant Maintenance Optimization: Decreased manual data entry by 40% and reduced unplanned downtime by 15% through mobile-enabled workflows and automation.

"Enterprises don't need more AI pilots, they need production-ready solutions," said Sean Donaldson, Chief Technology Officer at Protera. "TeraAI leverages prebuilt accelerators and BTP services to transform fragmented processes into adaptive, high-performance workflows that are tightly aligned with enterprise systems."

At the core of TeraAI is expert business process & data viability analysis, leading to streamlined blueprinting and rapid execution. By integrating leading AI product and service offerings into a results-driven, continually evolving framework that delivers AI-powered workflows, process automation, AI agents, and custom AI applications, Protera clients have a clear path to build, automate, and scale SAP faster.

About Protera

For 28+ years, our mission has been to empower enterprises to achieve their modernization objectives with improved value, increased quality, and reduced risk. As the next-generation cloud modernization company, Protera's full suite of services range from IT strategy and design to implementation and management. Protera is an SAP Gold Partner with advanced specializations in BTP and RISE with SAP. Visit protera.com for more information, or call (877) 707-7683.

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SOURCE PROTERA