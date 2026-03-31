Protera Introduces ProSuite™, an AI-Enabled, Platform-Driven Enterprise Services Engine for Zero-Disruption Modernization

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protera, a global leader in enterprise cloud modernization and managed services, today announced ProSuite™, its patent-pending, AI-powered enterprise services platform designed to bring zero-disruption modernization to mission-critical enterprise environments. Organizations leveraging Protera's modernization framework have improved key enterprise application performance by more than 80 percent while maintaining operational continuity for business users throughout large-scale transformation initiatives.

As organizations accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation, many are finding that traditional managed services models built around reactive support, manual processes, and disconnected tools can no longer keep pace with the scale and complexity of modern enterprise systems. Modernization initiatives often introduce migration risk, operational friction, and disruption across critical business workloads.

ProSuite addresses these challenges by introducing a more intelligent, AI-powered model for enterprise services. Built on Protera's CloudVantage™ platform, the system brings together intelligent discovery, automated migration, predictive operational insights, and continuous governance in a unified experience that enables organizations to modernize complex IT environments while keeping critical business operations running without interruption.

Organizations working with Protera have used this approach to accelerate modernization planning cycles, improve system performance, and maintain operational continuity for business users across complex enterprise environments.

"Enterprise services are undergoing a fundamental shift," said Mike BeDell, CEO of Protera. "The era of reactive support is over. AI is redefining what enterprises should expect from their service partners: predictive insight, autonomous operations, and continuous optimization without disruption. ProSuite delivers exactly that—reducing outages, accelerating transformation timelines, and unlocking measurable cost efficiencies across the enterprise."

A New Model for Enterprise Services

For decades, many organizations have accepted disruption as an unavoidable side effect of IT modernization. Large cloud migrations, infrastructure upgrades, and system transformations often required extended downtime windows, operational workarounds, or stabilization periods that diverted both IT and business teams away from strategic priorities.

ProSuite introduces a different approach. With Protera's patent-pending unified intelligent services platform, ProSuite delivers zero-disruption enterprise modernization. Unlike traditional managed services that treat discovery, migration, and operations as separate engagements, ProSuite unifies the entire enterprise services lifecycle—from modernization planning through continuous optimization—within a single intelligent platform. By combining predictive intelligence, AI automation, and modernization expertise, the platform enables organizations to evolve their infrastructure while maintaining continuity for business users, customers, and partners.

"For decades, enterprises have paid for activity: tickets, escalations, and weekend cutovers," BeDell added. "With ProSuite, they get measurable outcomes. By predicting and preventing issues before they reach the business, we reduce risk, optimize cost, and enable continuous operations. The goal isn't faster recovery—it's eliminating the need for recovery altogether."

ProDiscovery™ – Intelligent Landscape Discovery

Before modernization begins, organizations often spend weeks manually documenting systems, dependencies, and infrastructure relationships—an error-prone process that frequently misses hidden workloads and inefficiencies.

ProDiscovery automates this process using AI-driven landscape analysis to map enterprise infrastructure, applications, and dependencies across complex environments. The result is a structured modernization blueprint that can accelerate planning cycles by up to 50 percent while uncovering hidden workloads and optimization opportunities before migration begins.

ProMigrate™ – Zero-Disruption Cloud Transformation

From there, ProMigrate helps orchestrate complex cloud transitions through structured planning, automation, and staged execution designed to minimize operational disruption. Using this approach, Protera has helped modernize large enterprise environments containing thousands of interconnected workloads while maintaining operational continuity for business users. In several recent modernization initiatives, organizations experienced more than 80 percent improvements in key SAP transaction performance and nearly 60 percent faster response times for critical business processes following migration.

ProMigrate introduces revolutionary, AI-based automation that establishes the industry benchmark for zero disruption cloud transformations. This module allowed Protera to migrate Medline's 2,000+ systems to Microsoft Azure without any disruption to their end-user experience.

These improvements translate directly into faster operational throughput, more responsive enterprise systems, and improved experiences for customers and partners.

ProInsights™ – Predictive Operational Intelligence

Once systems are running in the modernized environment, ProInsights provides ongoing operational intelligence by continuously analyzing system telemetry, performance metrics, and financial data across enterprise environments. Rather than relying on reactive troubleshooting, organizations can detect emerging patterns earlier, stabilize workloads, and identify up to 35 percent cloud cost optimization opportunities while aligning existing cloud infrastructure performance with changing business demand.

With ProInsights predictive AI technology, issues can be identified and remediated without human intervention, improving recovery times by up to 90%.

ProAssurance™ – Continuous Governance and Operational Transparency

ProAssurance delivers continuous, real-time governance across the enterprise cloud estate by unifying asset intelligence, performance metrics, compliance data, and operational reporting into a single, transparent view. This comprehensive visibility enables organizations to proactively manage system health, strengthen security posture, and reduce operational risk across mission-critical environments.

By centralizing audit evidence and compliance workflows, ProAssurance reduces audit preparation time by up to 70 percent, allowing organizations to remain continuously audit-ready without burdening IT teams with manual reporting. With unmatched visibility into their environments, enterprises can move beyond reactive oversight to more confident, data-driven decision-making—freeing teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than day-to-day operational management.

"The industry is at an inflection point. Traditional deterministic automation served us well, but the emergence of large language models and agentic systems marks a fundamental shift; from automating the predictable to navigating the nuanced, and from operational efficiency to outcomes that actually move the needle for clients." Sean Donaldson, CTO of Protera

Together, these capabilities end the "break-fix" era of managed services and move organizations away from the traditional services model toward a more predictive and automated operating environment.

ProSuite reflects Protera's vision for the future of enterprise services where modernization happens without disruption, operations become predictive, and organizations gain the clarity and performance needed to move faster and with more confidence.

If you'd like to see ProSuite in action, you can request a demo by visiting www.protera.com/prosuite.

Media Contact

Megan Sharkey, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE PROTERA