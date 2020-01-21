Protis Global Focuses On Increasing The Appointment Of Women Board Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protis Global announced today that, the people solutions firm will be expanding its board placement practice to include a vertical focused on the placement of women board members, for new and existing clients. Samantha Ford, senior vice president of business development – cannabis, will champion this effort while continuing to centralize her efforts around the cannabis industry.

"This is a natural segue for Samantha as she has built dynamic relationships with prominent women occupying executive roles, both, in cannabis and other traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, both private and public, as well as, PE, venture capital, and not-for-profit," said Michael Bitar, partner and managing director of Protis Global."Through these efforts, she has taken on searches for women board roles in the cannabis industry and has made numerous introductions to current clients of women leaders (with both cannabis and non-cannabis backgrounds) who are interested in board/advisory opportunities."

Ford also helped found Women Leaders in Cannabis (WLC), based in San Francisco. The mission of the group is to bring together founders, investors, and other industry professionals. Through their vast network of connections, WLC) aims to connect and introduce members to partnership opportunities, funding and potential acquisitions.

Regarding Protis Global's new focus on the placement of women board members, Ford believes boards should reflect the communities they serve by bringing diversity and inclusion into the boardroom.

She remarked, "Earlier this year Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown signed California Senate Bill 826 , which requires California-based, publicly held companies to have a minimum of one woman on their boards of directors, by the end of 2019. By the end of July 2021, companies will require at least two women on boards of five members and three women on boards with six or more. I aim to be a vital resource for these companies and help them increase female representation."

Protis Global operates with the purpose of being the most forward-thinking and value-added strategic partner in all people-focused business solutions. The mission is to be the superior authority on human capital. Twenty-five years of experience has given Protis Global the expertise to navigate various industries with intense focus and precision. With an incredible knowledge of diversity and the understanding that talent is the foundation of every organization, Protis Global masterfully tailors each partnership to their client's goals. Protis Global is an affiliate of MRINetwork.

MRI operates MRINetwork®, one of the largest talent advisory and professional services providers to recruitment organizations in the world, comprised of nearly 400 independent search and recruitment firms spanning four continents. Over its more than 50-year history, MRI has provided to thousands of independent search and recruitment firms an unparalleled array of services, including learning and talent development, back-office support, organizational development, marketing support and content, strategic planning and performance management systems. In addition, through MRINetwork, MRI provides member firms with a unique forum for collaborative learning, mentoring, benchmarking and rewards, further contributing to their success potential. www.mrinetwork.com .

