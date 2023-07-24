Protiviti Achieves All Six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations, Now a Member of Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 24, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti today announced it has earned all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations and is now a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

Each Microsoft Solutions Partner designation has its own rigorous requirements. To demonstrate the ability to meet those requirements, a company must have achieved relevant advanced technical certifications and led fully documented client engagements. Protiviti successfully demonstrated its broad capabilities to help customers in all six Microsoft Solutions Partner areas, including:

  • Solutions Partner for Security – Safeguarding the entire organization with integrated security, compliance, and identity solutions
  • Solutions Partner for Modern Work – Boosting productivity and making the shift to hybrid work using Microsoft 365
  • Solutions Partner for Data & AI – Managing and governing data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions
  • Solutions Partner for Infrastructure – Accelerating migration of key infrastructure workloads to Azure
  • Solutions Partner for Business Applications – Delivering solutions with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform
  • Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation – Modernizing existing applications and building cloud-native apps

"Achieving the Microsoft Solutions Partner designations reflects our team's commitment and technical skill depth across all six Microsoft solution areas," said Tom Andreesen, Global Microsoft Alliance Lead at Protiviti. "I'm proud of our team's dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences and grateful for our clients that continue to choose Protiviti as their trusted Microsoft partner."

"Protiviti is among a distinct group of partners who have achieved all six Solutions Partner designations," Jim Lee, Vice President, US Partner Solutions and Sales at Microsoft, said. "Their commitment and investment in Microsoft is clear, and they are paving the way for future success. Our collective customers will be the ultimate benefactors of their capabilities."

Protiviti has a longstanding relationship with Microsoft, having been a Gold partner for over a decade under the previous Microsoft Partner Network. Protiviti was honored recently as a winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Excellence Awards for Compliance and Privacy,a finalist for 2023 Worldwide Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Compliance  and a finalist for the 2023 Microsoft Canadian Impact Awards for Social Impact. Learn more about Protiviti's Microsoft Consulting Services.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

