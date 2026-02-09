Protiviti Congratulates Brand Ambassador James Nicholas on Victory at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti golf brand ambassador and professional golfer James Nicholas secured the first win of his career at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in Bogota, Colombia. Nicholas completed rounds of 68-65-66-66 (-19).

James Nicholas

Nicholas entered the final round in a tie for the lead but trailed Norman Xiong by one with three holes to play. He birdied the 16th hole and eagled the 18th to secure a two-stroke victory in dramatic fashion on the Fundadores Course at the Country Club de Bogota-Lagos. The win moved him to third place on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

To commemorate Nicholas' win, Protiviti donated 25,000 meals through its 'Birdies for Meals' campaign. Since its launch in 2021, the Birdies for Meals program has donated more than 800,000 meals to people in need.

Nicholas became a Protiviti brand ambassador in 2025, his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Nicholas, a six-time collegiate winner, two-time Ivy League player of the year at Yale, chronicles his career journey in professional golf across a range of social channels, highlighting the successes and challenges of pursuing his dream to make the PGA Tour. His story of professional growth matches well with Protiviti's passion for career and people development. Protiviti has been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for 11 straight years.

"James Nicholas delivered a fantastic performance at this year's Astara Golf Championship, and we're thrilled to celebrate his first career win on the Korn Ferry Tour," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti's president and CEO. "We are proud to support James on his ascent to the highest levels of professional golf, as we are to support all our talented colleagues globally on their career journeys. We are excited to commemorate this win by helping food-insecure communities, contributing 25,000 meals through our Birdies for Meals initiative."

"I am so thrilled about this victory and especially to be able to share it with everyone at Protiviti. Their partnership has been fantastic over the past year, and I am excited that this win will provide 25,000 meals through the Birdies for Meals program," said Nicholas.

For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 11th consecutive year, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

SOURCE Protiviti