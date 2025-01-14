Protiviti Adopts Ardoq for Internal Use, Fostering Increased Efficiency, Transparency, and Agility

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti, a global consulting firm, announces its adoption of Ardoq's cloud-native Enterprise Architecture platform for internal use. This relationship will enhance the firm's operations by increasing efficiency, transparency, and agility. The move builds upon Protiviti's proven expertise as a provider of Enterprise Architecture services that leverages Ardoq's technology to drive successful business and digital transformations worldwide.

Kim Bozzella, global leader of Technology Consulting at Protiviti, said, "We already work with our clients to leverage Ardoq to execute their strategies and make informed decisions. We are excited to leverage the insights and improved overview control that Ardoq can provide for our own digital estate." With this initiative, Protiviti aims to maintain a leadership advantage in managing the increasing complexity of today's fast-paced technology landscape.

Protiviti plans to harness the power of Ardoq's platform internally for comprehensive documentation and understanding of its global systems. By doing so it aims to integrate systems even more effectively. The enhanced enterprise architecture function will improve data quality and accelerate decision-making across the organization.

Samir Datt, global technology strategy & architecture leader, Protiviti, said, "By modeling our current IT landscape and evaluating scenarios for consolidation and optimization using Ardoq's platform, we anticipate reduced cost and complexity. We are also enhancing agility through standardization and automated workflows that will streamline reporting by integrating critical systems across the organization."

The collaboration between Protiviti and Ardoq has been recognized previously, with Protiviti winning Ardoq's Innovation Partner of the Year award in 2023. Helen Sutton, chief revenue officer, Ardoq, is enthusiastic about this new phase stating: "It is always significant when a strategic alliance partner chooses Ardoq for its own use. Having Protiviti convey their own internal success will be invaluable."

This important alliance between these two organizations promises not only improved operational efficiency within Protiviti but also an acceleration in service delivery to its clients.

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

About Ardoq

Ardoq (www.ardoq.com) provides a cloud-native SaaS platform for Enterprise Architecture and business transformation. EAs, leaders, and enterprise stakeholders are empowered to execute their strategy, strengthening their decision-making process and leveraging new technologies faster. Ardoq was founded in 2013 and has offices in New York, London, Oslo, and Copenhagen. Trusted by leading global brands, Ardoq's nearly 400 customers come from around the globe and span various industries, including companies such as British Telecom, MUFG, Carlsberg Group, and ExxonMobil.

