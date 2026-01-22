Protiviti Awarded Microsoft Frontier Partner Badge, Recognizing Leadership in AI-First Solutions

Empowering clients with cutting-edge AI innovation through a human first, AI-driven approach

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti, a global consulting firm, today announced it has earned the highly esteemed Microsoft Frontier Partner badge, a recognition that highlights the company's leadership in delivering innovative AI solutions, focused on people, business, and transformation. The AI first recognition also honors Protiviti for how the organization has deployed and utilized AI driven solutions internally and to drive value and grow customer-facing Microsoft AI capabilities.

The badge recognizes AI partners that leverage a business-centric approach that combines AI agents and human ingenuity to scale innovation and impact. Earned by showcasing excellence across numerous Microsoft Cloud and AI disciplines, the badge is a new symbol of leadership and impact, recognizing Microsoft partners who are sparking innovative AI solutions that are driving meaningful ROI and setting the pace for what's next on the AI front.

"Our focus is to partner with our clients to enable them to harness the true potential of AI while delivering impactful ROI wrapped within a well-governed AI approach," said Tom Andreesen, Global Microsoft Alliance Lead at Protiviti. "Achieving the Frontier Partner badge reflects our commitment to Microsoft, dedication to innovation and further enables our ability to help our clients realize tangible value through transformation."

By securing the Frontier Partner badge, Protiviti distinguishes itself as a vanguard in AI-driven solutions, demonstrating deep technical, innovative AI, security and industry experience across Microsoft's Cloud and AI offerings. This achievement highlights Protiviti's ability to:

Create and deploy cutting-edge AI agents within Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft Foundry, and Microsoft 365 Dynamics solutions

Scale next generation AI solutions tailored to clients' strategic needs

Drive measurable impact while generating value through innovation while managing security and compliance demands of the enterprise

As a recognized Microsoft Frontier Partner, Protiviti will work closely with Microsoft to participate in, co-develop AI agentic offerings, frameworks, and solutions tailored to clients' specific business challenges, and deliver state-of-the-art AI innovation.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 11th consecutive year, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

