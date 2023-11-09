Protiviti Earns a Place on 2023 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women List

Consulting firm supports women employees via robust programs and benefits

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has been named to Seramount's 2023 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women list. The list recognizes U.S. companies that champion women's achievements and demonstrate effectiveness in advancing women to senior ranks through mentoring, sponsorship, involvement in employee resource groups and leadership development training. This recognition marks the third consecutive year the firm has made the list.

"At Protiviti, nurturing a culture of equity, inclusion, and belonging is at the root of who we are as an organization," said Susan Haseley, Protiviti executive vice president, Global ESG and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Our commitment to gender equity encourages the full participation of not only women at our firm, but all our people, and we are honored to be recognized once again."

Protiviti provides a wide range of employee programs focused on supporting women, including employee network groups for women at multiple levels in their careers, and for new parents and women working in tech. Built upon a strong mentoring culture, the firm also pairs new hires with a network of advisors to help launch and develop their careers with Protiviti.

Additionally, the company offers gender-neutral paid parental leave and a back-up dependent care program along with access to a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program. To help employees successfully balance personal and professional needs, firm leaders promote a flexible work environment.

"Our Top Companies for Executive Women create workplace cultures where women are valued and supported, and most importantly, where they can thrive," said Subha V. Barry, president of Seramount. "We are thrilled to see more women at the CEO level and in the pipeline to CEO. These organizations continue to implement programs and policies that focus on women's advancement, and based on our findings, they work."

The Top 75 Companies survey evaluates U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees on every aspect of women's advancement, including succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs and work-life balance programs.

Protiviti was also recognized in 2023 on the Seramount Best Companies for Multicultural Women list and earned a Women of Excellence award. In 2022, the firm was named to the 100 Best Companies and Best Companies for Dads lists, and to the Seramount Inclusion Index .

To learn more, visit Protiviti's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion site.

Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies.

