Protiviti Earns a Place on the 2025 Seramount Global Inclusion Index in Nine Markets

Firm also honored as Leading Inclusion Index Company in the U.S.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2025 Seramount Global Inclusion Index in nine markets: Australia, Canada, Hong Kong/China, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The annual index recognizes organizations that excel at hiring and promoting women, measuring other underrepresented groups on a country-specific basis, creating and maintaining inclusive cultures, and holding country leaders and managers accountable for results.

"Protiviti is deeply committed to nurturing a workplace culture that prioritizes professional growth, meaningful connection, inclusion and belonging," said Susan Haseley, Protiviti's Executive Vice President, Corporate Responsibility & Inclusion. "We actively embed inclusion throughout our global organization, ensuring all our people feel acknowledged, respected, and empowered to contribute in meaningful ways."

To determine the index, Seramount reviewed detailed data submitted by participating organizations, including policies and programs focused on inclusion, along with leadership accountability and practices. Other factors evaluated were measurements of women's progress, including demographic data at each job level; recruitment, mentoring and sponsorship efforts; support for Employee Resource Groups and pay equity.

"Inclusion is not just one of our core values – it's integral to how we operate at every level and across every geography in our organization," said Andy Clinton, Protiviti's Executive Vice President of International Operations. "By focusing on people and purpose, we aim to foster an environment where every team member feels a genuine sense of belonging and is equipped to succeed in their career, all while providing outstanding results for our clients."

Additionally, Protiviti was named for the eighth consecutive year to the Seramount Inclusion Index in the U.S., earning the distinction of Leading Inclusion Index Company. In 2025, Protiviti has also been named to the Seramount 100 Best Companies, Top Companies for Executive Women and Best Companies for Multicultural Women lists, and recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

