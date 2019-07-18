Protiviti Fosters Its Culture of Innovation with Opening of Innovation Sites in New York and Chicago

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In further strengthening of its commitment to innovation, global consulting firm Protiviti has opened its first two Protiviti iNNTM innovation sites, to serve as in-house incubators and accelerators of ideas and next-generation solutions for clients and the firm. The physical presence of the sites within Protiviti's offices is a differentiator and represents a reminder to its people and clients of the firm's promotion of embedding innovation in all it does every day. Protiviti plans to open additional innovation sites around the world in the coming months.

"Innovation is not just a concept, it's one of Protiviti's three core values, along with integrity and inclusion," said Cory Gunderson, Protiviti executive vice president, global services. "We designed our innovation sites to enable highly creative approaches to a myriad of client business challenges; foster global collaboration with our clients and ecosystem partners; and develop innovation ambassadors throughout the firm by leveraging the employee rotation program we put in place for the innovation sites."

Residents at Protiviti iNN Sites

Protiviti developed a creative rotation and secondment program to maximize the opportunities for our global employees to participate within the innovation sites. Protiviti employees from all functions can apply to become 'residents' of the sites and serve three-month secondments. The Protiviti iNN site teams represent a diverse mix of expertise, levels, backgrounds and skillsets and work together without hierarchy or titles. Residents are free to be creative, learn about new technologies and cultivate new ways of doing things, all with a sense of community and collaboration.

The residents serving at Protiviti iNN sites utilize cutting-edge communication, collaboration and virtual technology to enable teaming and ideation, and apply design thinking principles and leverage agile methodology on their case work.

"The goal of true digital transformation is not to implement the latest technology. It is, however, about changing the way an organization acts and thinks in everything it does, so that it can compete effectively in the digital age. Fostering an innovation culture is a critical component of this transformation," said Jonathan Wyatt, a managing director with Protiviti U.K. and leader of Protiviti Digital. "We already help our clients transform their businesses, enhance their customer experiences and achieve efficiency through using the latest technology and an innovation mindset. We are excited about welcoming our clients to our innovation sites as we explore new possibilities together."

A third Protiviti iNN site is under construction within the firm's London office and will be operating by the fourth quarter of this year. The technology footprint built into the innovation sites is also being leveraged as Protiviti has new office buildouts when the firm changes locations or renews leases in many of its other global offices.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Quoted executives' photos available upon request.

SOURCE Protiviti

Related Links

http://www.protiviti.com

