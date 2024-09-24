Protiviti Named a Best Workplace for Millennials and a Best Company for Multicultural Women

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has earned a place on two prestigious lists honoring outstanding employers. The firm was named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ list, marking the sixth time the company has been honored. It was also named one of the 2024 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount.

The Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials list recognizes companies that deliver the most consistently positive experience for millennials, regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier. To determine the list, Great Place To Work® utilized in-depth analytics and rigorous benchmarks to assess confidential survey feedback from more than 500,000 U.S.-based millennial employees at Great Place To Work-Certified™ organizations.

"We know purpose-led work and an equitable workplace are especially important to millennials," said Jessica Harrison, vice president of human resources, Protiviti. "We are committed to providing all our employees with a people-centric and empowering work culture that offers flexible work, mentorship and collaboration opportunities, and a diverse and inclusive environment where they feel supported throughout their career journey at Protiviti."

Based on in-depth demographic data from participating organizations, the 2024 Best Companies for Multicultural Women list honors the top 80 companies that have developed and implemented best practices in hiring, retaining and advancing multicultural women in the U.S. This is the fourth consecutive year Protiviti has made the list.

According to Seramount, multicultural women make up 26% of the U.S. workforce. Seramount tracks companies' progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks. A detailed questionnaire assesses progress for women related to representation; hiring, attrition, and promotion rates; recruitment, retention, and advancement programs; and company culture.

Protiviti has established a broad range of initiatives designed to nurture its employees, including education, mentorship and sponsorship, and community outreach programs. The firm's employee network groups for women and multicultural communities offer a supportive workplace while providing valuable growth and fellowship opportunities. In addition, Protiviti has forged alliances with diversity related professional organizations, such as Ascend global network for Pan-Asian professionals, Association of Latino Professionals for America and the National Association of Black Accountants, among others, to expand its pool of diverse skilled candidates.

"As part of our focus on creating a corporate culture of inclusion, we continually look for ways to increase female representation and leadership across the organization while supporting women in all aspects of their career journeys," said Susan Haseley, executive vice president, global diversity, equity & inclusion and ESG, Protiviti. "Everything we do is rooted in cultivating growth and connection, providing advancement opportunities, and positively impacting our clients and communities."

Protiviti has earned a place on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for 10 consecutive years, and has also been recognized as a 2024 Glassdoor Best Places to Work and 2024 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. In 2023, the firm was named to the PEOPLE® Companies That Care, Top Companies for Executive Women and Best Workplaces for Parents lists.

