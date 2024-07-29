Protiviti Honored With a 2024 Consulting Leaders in Technology Award for Excellence in AI Application

Managing Director Kevin Khan also recognized as a DEI Champion

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named by Consulting magazine a winner of a Consulting Leaders in Technology award for Excellence in AI Application. The award recognizes teams for innovative development, adaptation or application of AI technology solutions for the betterment of the industry, sector, client, employees, communities or overall firm success.

Protiviti was honored for its AI solutions focused on fairness, inclusion and equitable representation – including healthcare solutions for determination of disability claims, and financial services solutions designed to promote equity in credit decisioning and underwriting – along with a responsible AI solution helping to reduce air pollution. Spearheaded by AI veterans, Protiviti's rapidly growing AI practice is enabling clients to leverage AI/GenAI technology creatively to improve decision making, enhance precision and optimize customer experiences – while ensuring these solutions adhere to appropriate governance frameworks.

"GenAI technologies hold tremendous promise to transform business and operations, but they also present new challenges in monitoring and managing, making responsible deployment of AI imperative," said Christine Livingston, global leader of Protiviti's Artificial Intelligence practice. "At Protiviti, we're supporting our clients across the entire AI lifecycle, driving innovation, process improvements and their new business opportunities to increase competitive advantage while helping them manage risk in a rapidly evolving AI landscape."

Aligned by industry, Protiviti's "AI-first" acceleration frameworks incorporate principles such as expected outcomes, architectural patterns, transparency and fairness, awareness of material risks, and regulatory considerations – enabling organizations to quickly prioritize and responsibly unlock the value of AI in their enterprise.

Additionally, Kevin Khan, a managing director in Protiviti's Technology Consulting's Governance and Risk Management practice, was honored with a Consulting Leaders in Technology award in the DEI Champion category.

A strong DEI advocate, Kevin is co-sponsor of Protiviti's global Multicultural Employee Network Group and serves as a mentor in the firm's Amplify program, which develops and champions high-performing employees to build an inclusive leadership pipeline. He also serves on the board of America Needs You (ANY), a nonprofit organization that fights for economic mobility for first-generation college students by providing mentorship and career development opportunities.

"Kevin is a dynamic and inspiring leader who combines intelligence, insightfulness, integrity and empathy with an unwavering commitment to supporting DEI efforts both within Protiviti and in the community at large," said Susan Haseley, executive vice president, global leader, diversity, equity, inclusion and ESG for Protiviti. "These qualities enable Kevin to effectively lead and motivate his teams while encouraging collaboration across the organization and driving impactful solutions that benefit clients and colleagues alike."

Protiviti was recognized on Consulting magazine's Best Firms to Work For list for the 10th consecutive year in 2023.

