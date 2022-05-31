Protiviti Honored with ASAP Alliance Excellence Award

"Protiviti's ecosystem is dedicated to providing the best technologies and partners to support our clients' needs" Tweet this

"Protiviti's ecosystem is dedicated to providing the best technologies and partners to support our clients' needs," said Claudia Kuzma, managing director and global ecosystem program leader, Protiviti. "Through our extensive network of alliances, we're able to stay on top of market trends and embed innovation into our service offerings. This, together with our highly collaborative approach across our global business practices, means that we can tailor our consulting solutions to suit our clients' specific and unique situations."

In addition to technology firms, Protiviti partners with universities, non-profits and industry associations around the world.

Protiviti has been recognized with several other awards related to its ecosystem program, including a Nintex Partner Award for Business Excellence (2021); as a finalist for Microsoft Global Partner of the Year: SAP on Azure (2021); as a finalist for Microsoft Global Partner of the Year for Social Impact (2020); a SailPoint Q4 AMS SaaS Fast Start Award (2021); and an ASAP Alliance Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (2020).

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

