Protiviti Honored with the Microsoft 2019 MSUS Partner Award - Diversity & Inclusion

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been recognized with the Microsoft 2019 MSUS Partner Award – Diversity & Inclusion for its work with the leading workforce development provider, Goodwill Industries International, and other organizations. The MSUS awards are given to companies that demonstrate leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies.

"In today's digital world, leading organizations are doing important work to provide equal access and opportunity to people with diverse abilities," said Cory Gunderson, executive vice president, global solutions, Protiviti. "We're honored to be recognized by Microsoft for our work with clients on diversity and inclusion matters."

"Diversity is fundamental to Goodwill's values," said Arlene McCrehan, senior director of member communications at Goodwill Industries International. "Protiviti performed analysis and conducted individual user testing with people with disabilities. Then they guided us in understanding the resulting user experience and outcome analysis and advised us on setting priorities for fixes. Their work was not only a service, it was valuable knowledge sharing that our team continues to use as we evolve our site."

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

