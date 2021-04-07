Protiviti Launches 'Birdies for Meals' Campaign with Professional Golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho to Fight Hunger

It's great to be able to partner with organizations like Protiviti that have a passion for making a difference. Tweet this

"It's great to be able to partner with organizations like Protiviti that have a passion for making a difference. I'm excited to do my part out on the course, and I look forward to tracking the progress this season," said Fitzpatrick.

"It's really special to know that my play on the course will make a difference for others around the world. Golf is a sport that's proudly rooted in philanthropy, and it's great to have Protiviti giving us a platform to give back in this way," said Kupcho.

Protiviti's i on Hunger program has provided over 11 million meals in more than 20 countries since it began in 2014. "Despite the challenges and restrictions brought on by the pandemic, our people have found innovative ways to continue supporting the fight against world hunger. We also want to raise awareness of hunger and encourage others to join in the effort to make a positive difference," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "We're very pleased to be joined in our ongoing efforts by Matt and Jen, and we look forward to donating meals every time they make birdies during the 2021 majors."

Rick Whitted, CEO, Feeding Children Everywhere, said, "We have partnered with Protiviti for the last seven years to provide over 2.5 million meals through the firm's i on Hunger program. When the world changed last year, Protiviti maintained its status as a force for good, helping us provide meals to families in need throughout the pandemic. We're excited to grow our partnership and impact together with Birdies for Meals this summer." Feeding Children Everywhere is now doing business as U.S. Hunger.

For more information about Protiviti's i on Hunger program, please visit: http://www.ionhunger.com/#ionhunger

For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, including photos and video interviews with the players, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photos available upon request

SOURCE Protiviti

Related Links

http://www.protiviti.com

