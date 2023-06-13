Protiviti Named a 2023 'Best Employer in Ohio' by Crain's Cleveland Business

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has earned a spot on the 2023 Best Employers in Ohio list for the fourth consecutive year. Created by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain's Cleveland Business, the annual statewide list is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, and their contributions to the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

Protiviti has four offices in Ohio: in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus, including the firm's Americas Delivery Center (ADC), which opened in Blue Ash near Cincinnati in early 2022. Established to provide additional options for the firm's consulting services via standardized, technology-enabled and highly cost-effective services for its global client base, the ADC has collaborated with JobsOhio and REDI Cincinnati along with other local organizations to attract talent from a wide variety of backgrounds.

"We're honored to be recognized for providing a rewarding culture where our employees feel valued and respected and can develop satisfying careers while building strong relationships," said Miron Marcotte, managing director for Protiviti's U.S. central region. "At our core is a commitment to provide a diverse and inclusive environment where employees feel a sense of belonging, where their contributions are recognized and celebrated, and where they can make a meaningful difference. It's gratifying to receive positive feedback for the benefits and programs we provide to foster a workplace where everyone can thrive."

To be considered for the Best Employers in Ohio list, companies were required to participate in a two-part survey: an evaluation of each company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, and an employee survey that measures the employee experience (worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation). The combined scores determined the top companies and final list.

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

