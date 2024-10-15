Protiviti Named a CDP Gold Climate Change Consultancy Accredited Solutions Provider (ASP)

Protiviti's Collaboration Empowers Clients to Foster a Sustainable Future

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti announced it has been named a CDP Gold Climate Change Consultancy Accredited Solutions Provider (ASP). CDP is a not-for-profit charity that directs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

Protiviti's holistic approach integrates sustainability seamlessly into every aspect of an organization's operations and reporting, driving long-term success and positive impact. As an ASP, Protiviti can leverage benefits such as enhanced credibility, improved reporting quality, access to expertise, networking opportunities, strategic support, and market differentiation. These advantages add significant value to organizations aiming to enhance their environmental performance and transparency. Collectively, these benefits support organizations on their journey towards environmental leadership and a sustainable future.

"We are honored for Protiviti to collaborate with CDP and be recognized as a CDP Gold Climate Change Consultancy Accredited Solutions Provider," said Steve Wang, managing director and ESG audit services leader. "This prestigious accreditation underscores our commitment and proficiency in assisting organizations to efficiently manage their carbon emissions. It also demonstrates our dedication towards fostering responsibility within ourselves and promoting the same to our clients, thereby contributing positively to our global environment." "The addition of Protiviti into our network of accredited solutions providers will bring highly valued expertise to the thousands of companies using CDP to disclose their environmental data and support them to implement leading actions to manage risks and reduce their impacts," said Jackie Davis, CDP head of global accredited solutions providers. We are confident that Protiviti's capabilities will be useful, and we are glad to accredit them as a valued, high-quality service provider."

About Protiviti

Protiviti is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states, and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda, and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

