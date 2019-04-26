Protiviti Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Fortune 2019 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services list as one of 25 large companies recognized. The list is compiled by Great Place to Work® from survey responses of employees working in the consulting and professional services industry. Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of employees' experience on the job. These include the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

"Protiviti's continuing presence on this list reflects our people's satisfaction with our dedication to creating a workplace where people can be their best selves," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "The feedback from surveys like this one, and others, clearly demonstrates that our inclusive culture provides a supportive and collaborative environment where our employees feel empowered to be innovative and offer creative solutions to our clients."

Earlier this year, Protiviti was recognized for the fifth consecutive year on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. Additionally, Protiviti was recently named for the third time to Forbes' America's Best Management Consulting Firms list. The firm has been recognized on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services list on three previous occasions.

"Consulting and professional services companies operate in some of the most competitive spaces and endure the challenges of unpredictable and rapidly changing markets," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "The Best Workplaces on this list have invested in the professional development and personal care of their employees; which have become crucial parts of their value proposition that separate them from the competition in recruiting and retaining talent."

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

