Protiviti Named One of the 2021 'Best Workplaces in Texas' by Great Place to Work

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2021 'Best Workplaces in Texas' list by Great Place to Work®. Nearly 73,000 employees from companies across Texas took the Great Place to Work survey that determines the list. Protiviti, recognized in the large company category made up of organizations with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S., has offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Surveyed employees were asked to rate more than 60 elements describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™, including the extent to which leaders are trusted, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and the level of camaraderie among team members.

"Our people have always been the key to our success and that has never been more true than during the last year," said Scott Redfearn, Dallas-based executive vice president of global human resources for Protiviti. "Being consistently recognized by our people as a best workplace through the years, in good times and challenging times, is an endorsement of the empowering, collaborative and client-focused culture that we've built together and provides a strong foundation for the future."

Great Place to Work analyzed what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organizations – no matter who they are or what they do – and relative to each company's size, workforce make up, and what is typical in their respective industries and in Texas.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "These companies stand out because they are built on foundations of trust. Their leaders can expect excellent business results because their great employee experience is one of the best in the state. And not just for the C-suite, but for every demographic and every level of the organization."

Protiviti has made the Texas list on two previous occasions and since 2014 been named consistently to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is also based on the Great Place to Work survey. Protiviti's parent company, Robert Half, with 16 offices in Texas, was also named to the 2021 Best Workplaces in Texas list.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

