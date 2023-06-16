Protiviti Named to 2023 Best Companies for Multicultural Women List

Consulting firm recognized for inclusive recruiting

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has again been named to the Seramount list of Best Companies for Multicultural Women. The annual list, which is based on in-depth demographic data gathered from participating organizations via an application comprised of nearly 600 questions, honors 80 top companies in the United States that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and advancing multicultural women.

 "We understand the importance of providing an equitable and supportive workplace that offers opportunities for all people within our firm to learn, express their individual perspectives and grow in their careers," said Susan Haseley, Protiviti's executive vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion. "This recognition validates our focus on fostering long-lasting positive change through our commitment to strengthening diversity, equity and inclusion via a growing number of initiatives focused on education; communication; recruitment, retention and advancement; mentorship and sponsorship; and community outreach."

According to Seramount, multicultural women make up 25% of the U.S. workforce. Seramount's Best Companies for Multicultural Women tracks corporations' progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks. Its questionnaire assesses progress for women by specific racial/ethnic group as well as factors influencing that progress, including mental health and anti-racism initiatives, corporate culture, and mentoring and sponsorship participation.

"Protiviti's multiple employee network groups for women and our multicultural communities provide a nurturing and growth-oriented workplace for women from diverse cultures," said Shelley Metz-Galloway, a Protiviti managing director and leader of the firm's Multicultural ENG (employee network group) and Racial Equity Council. "Led by our employees, our ENGs are an integral part of our culture and provide our people with the chance to make a meaningful impact in their jobs and communities."

Protiviti also has alliances with diversity related professional organizations, including the Ascend global network for Pan-Asian professionals, Association of Latino Professionals for America, and the National Association of Black Accountants, to expand its pool of diverse candidates.

"Corporations continue to make progress in recruiting, retaining and promoting multicultural women," said Subha V. Barry, president of Seramount. "While there is still work to be done to increase representation numbers, we applaud the efforts made in building inclusive workplaces through the implementation of strong career pathing initiatives and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. These policies will enable organizations to attract this critical talent pool."

In 2022, Protiviti was recognized by Seramount as a Best Company for Dads and one of the 75 Top Companies for Executive Women. Additionally, Protiviti was named one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies That Care®.

To learn more about Protiviti's focus on DEI and workplace culture, visit its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion site.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

