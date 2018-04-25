Protiviti Named to Fortune's 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List

Earlier this year, Protiviti was recognized for the fourth consecutive year on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and named for the second year as one of Fortune's 2018 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area®. For the last three years, Protiviti has also been recognized by Fortune as a Best Workplace for Millennials®.

"Protiviti's repeated presence on this and other Fortune lists is a continuing endorsement of our workplace culture," said President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "The consistently positive feedback from our employees confirms that we are taking the right steps to create a workplace with a good work/life balance, a positive working environment that enables our people to provide stellar service to our clients, and a wide range of professional and personal development opportunities."

"We're proud to be able to offer our people and potential recruits a great place to work," added Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources. "We know that our client service is only as good as our people, and this recognition helps us to continue to attract and retain the best talent."

Additionally, Protiviti was recently named for the second time to Forbes' America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2018 list.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 70 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

