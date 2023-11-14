Protiviti Named to Seramount 2023 Global Inclusion Index

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Seramount Global Inclusion Index. The annual index honors companies across the globe that excel at hiring and promoting women, measuring other underrepresented groups on a country-specific basis, creating and maintaining inclusive cultures, and holding country leaders and managers accountable for results. Protiviti achieved the index for Australia, China, Germany, India, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. The firm was also named to the Seramount Inclusion Index in the U.S. for the sixth consecutive year.

"At Protiviti, we are committed to creating an inclusive, purpose-driven culture that celebrates diversity, acknowledges the importance of equity, and empowers employees across a broad range of backgrounds to thrive," said Susan Haseley, Protiviti executive vice president, Global ESG & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We are honored to be recognized for implementing programs and initiatives across our global locations that help to build an even more inclusive and equitable environment."

To determine the index, Seramount reviewed in-depth information from participating organizations, including policies and programs centered on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), along with leadership accountability and practices. Other factors considered included measurements of women's progress, including demographic data at each level; recruitment, mentoring and sponsorship efforts; Employee Resource Groups; pay equity; and supplier diversity.

"We continually evaluate our DEI initiatives to determine the most impactful ways to nurture equity, inclusion and belonging throughout our organization," said Andy Clinton, Protiviti executive vice president, International Operations. "One of our core values, inclusion is integral to the work we do and resonates not only in our workplace, but also among our clients and the global communities we serve."

Now in its fourth year, the Global Inclusion Index provides organizations with the metrics needed to understand trends and opportunities in demographic representation, creates a roadmap to drive internal change, and identifies DEI solutions to close any gaps.

In 2023, Protiviti was also honored by Seramount as a Best Workplace for Multicultural Women and a Top Company for Executive Women. Additionally, the firm earned places on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and PEOPLE Companies That Care lists. In 2022, Protiviti was named to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ list and to Great Place To Work's Best Workplaces for Parents™ list.

To learn more about Protiviti's focus on DEI and workplace culture, visit its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion site.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.   

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services. 

All trademarks are property of their respective owners. 

