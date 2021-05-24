Protiviti Names Kim Bozzella Global Leader of Technology Consulting

Since joining Protiviti in 2019 as a managing director in the firm's Technology Consulting solution group, Bozzella has served as the leader of its financial services industry practice and as the global leader of Protiviti's Technology Strategy and Operations solution segment. During her tenure at the firm, she has led a variety of innovative IT initiatives and client solutions.

In her new role, Bozzella will oversee the firm's Technology Consulting team, members of which advise clients across the globe on technology transformation and modernization to help their businesses grow revenue and improve strategy and operations while enhancing value. The practice has expertise in a wide range of technology and IT areas, including cybersecurity, privacy, cloud, ERP, software services, IoT and quantum computing. Bozzella brings nearly 30 years of information technology, financial services and consulting experience to her new position.

"The pandemic has significantly accelerated technology transformation across many industries, and now more than ever, our clients are relying on Protiviti's capabilities to stay ahead," said Cory Gunderson, EVP of Global Solutions at Protiviti. "With this shift, we're thrilled to have Kim lead our growing global technology consulting practice, because her track record gives our clients confidence. Kim's experience in helping large global organizations implement multi-phased programs across IT management, operational risk and business transformation makes her the ideal person to lead our technology consulting practice and to help our clients face the future of technology with confidence."

"Since joining Protiviti, I've been humbled to work with great colleagues doing such important work to help our clients modernize their technology and operations, and I'm looking forward to helping our Technology Consulting practice continue to grow," said Kim Bozzella. "In my career, I've counseled C-suite executives and board directors about how to approach difficult but rewarding technology transformations that will determine the future of their companies. I continue to believe that this kind of hands-on advice and deep expertise is what helps our clients succeed."

In addition to her promotion, Bozzella has been named to Consulting magazine's 2021 'Women Leaders in Technology' list in the Excellence in Innovation category. The awards program recognizes the unique perspective brought by women technology consultants to some of the most pressing challenges faced by their clients and the key role women leaders play in identifying and developing talent and helping to advance careers in technology.

"Kim's exceptional leadership is driving the development of innovative new tools that leverage AI with our consultative skills to enable our clients to increase their workforce agility and help plan and respond to dynamic business needs," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO, Protiviti. "This recognition for her excellence in innovation is well-deserved."

Prior to joining Protiviti, Bozzella spent 14 years at UBS in several senior CIO positions, including global CIO of Corporate Technologies and Global Head of IT Risk Management. Bozzella also held regional responsibility for UBS's Technology group as CIO for Americas and sat on Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) governance boards. Earlier in her career, Bozzella was a partner in Accenture's financial services practice.

Bozzella earned her bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Lehigh University. She is a passionate advocate and sponsor for several of Protiviti's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, including serving on the advisory board of the firm's women in technology employee network group. Bozzella also serves as executive sponsor for Protiviti's involvement in external industry organizations such as SIFMA, the Women's Bond Club and the WSTA.

