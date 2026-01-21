Protiviti Promotes 15 Leaders to Senior Positions

More than 700 employees also promoted throughout global consulting firm

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 15 people to the positions of managing director, senior director, and vice president as of January 2026 to help its clients and colleagues solve increasing business challenges.

These newly promoted leaders possess the experience and leadership skills to impact the firm' s growth, while addressing the specific challenges affecting each client's industry.

"It's a pleasure to recognize our new leaders at Protiviti, who consistently deliver for our clients and colleagues," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO. "Their advancement reflects the talent and innovative thinking that drive our success and create rewarding career paths."

New Managing Directors

Garrett Burnell – Houston

Alok Gupta – Chicago

Grace Hinton – Minneapolis

Emmily Hu – New York City

Josh Kaptur – Metro D.C.

Holly Lindstrom – Minneapolis

Christopher O'Connell – Charlotte, N.C.

Daniel O'Leary – Houston

Andrew Prabucki – Charlotte, N.C.

Prakash Rajandran – Melbourne

Amit Ranjan – Tokyo

Puneet Sabharwal – New Delhi

New Senior Directors

Konstantinos Karagiannis – New York City

Kasia Klosowska – Chicago

New Vice President

Megan Giezen, Brisbane

Protiviti has also promoted more than 700 people to positions across the organization in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 11th consecutive year, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

