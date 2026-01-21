Protiviti Promotes 15 Leaders to Senior Positions

News provided byProtiviti
Jan 21, 2026, 10:48 ET
More than 700 employees also promoted throughout global consulting firm
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 15 people to the positions of managing director, senior director, and vice president as of January 2026 to help its clients and colleagues solve increasing business challenges.
These newly promoted leaders possess the experience and leadership skills to impact the firm' s growth, while addressing the specific challenges affecting each client's industry.
"It's a pleasure to recognize our new leaders at Protiviti, who consistently deliver for our clients and colleagues," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO. "Their advancement reflects the talent and innovative thinking that drive our success and create rewarding career paths."
New Managing Directors
Garrett Burnell – Houston
Alok Gupta – Chicago
Grace Hinton – Minneapolis
Emmily Hu – New York City
Josh Kaptur – Metro D.C.
Holly Lindstrom – Minneapolis
Christopher O'Connell – Charlotte, N.C.
Daniel O'Leary – Houston
Andrew Prabucki – Charlotte, N.C.
Prakash Rajandran – Melbourne
Amit Ranjan – Tokyo
Puneet Sabharwal – New Delhi
New Senior Directors
Konstantinos Karagiannis – New York City
Kasia Klosowska – Chicago
New Vice President
Megan Giezen, Brisbane
Protiviti has also promoted more than 700 people to positions across the organization in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.
About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.
Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 11th consecutive year, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).
SOURCE Protiviti
Share this article