Protiviti Promotes 21 Leaders to Managing Director Positions

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 21 of its directors to the position of managing director. The new managing directors span several of Protiviti's solution groups including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting and Business Performance Improvement.

"Our newly promoted managing directors bring with them a wealth of expertise and a commitment to finding innovative solutions," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "As our clients enter a new decade of business challenges, disruption and transformation, we look forward to partnering with them to deliver new and highly effective ways to solve their critical business problems."

New Managing Directors

Internal Audit and Financial Advisory

Alejandro Arreola – Mexico City, Mexico

Jose Behar – Orlando, FL

Angela Bickett – Minneapolis, MN

Noah Kessler – New York City, NY

Chris Malouf – Salt Lake City, UT

Tom Moon – Seattle, WA

Cassie Putnam – Houston, TX

Naomi Wolak – Washington, D.C.

Risk and Compliance

Jeff Allen – Dallas, TX

Brandon Beckstrom – Minneapolis, MN

Thomas Giltrow – Chicago, IL

Brian Kostek – Tampa, FL

Nirav Shah – Chicago, IL

Technology Consulting

Matt Davis – Dallas, TX

James Ensminger – Atlanta, GA

Jacob Iley – Dallas, TX

Michael Lyons – Tampa, FL

Geoffrey Schroyer – Houston, TX

Michael Smith – Pittsburgh, PA

Business Performance Improvement

Scott Evans – Houston, TX

Hiroyuki Sadotomo – Tokyo, Japan

In addition to its managing director promotes, Protiviti has promoted more than 670 people to positions ranging from senior consultant through senior director in 52 of its offices in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, The Netherlands, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S.

"We're dedicated to providing career advancement opportunities as part of our overall meaningful rewards and recognition program," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "Our latest class of promoted employees are exceptional professionals who demonstrate and live Protiviti's values of integrity, inclusion and innovation both within the firm and in serving our clients."

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

