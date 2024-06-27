Protiviti Recognized as a Finalist of 2024 Compliance Microsoft Partner of the Year

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti announced it has been named a finalist for the 2024 Compliance Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"One of our values at Protiviti is innovation. With a heritage in risk governance and broad industry experience and fueled with the power of Microsoft, we build innovative solutions that allow our clients to take advantage of emerging technology while managing risk and compliance in a dynamic world," said Tom Andreesen, Global Microsoft Alliance Lead at Protiviti. "We're excited to have worked closely with Microsoft to build valuable solutions for our clients."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries.

Protiviti was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Compliance by helping organizations from around the world achieve and maintain data security through identified key risks, addressing compliance gaps, providing recommendations, and enabling remediation support.

The firm has worked with various clients across different industries and geographies, such as global retail companies, financial services institutions and large government entities, to help leverage Microsoft 365 E5 security and compliance capabilities. Protiviti's Microsoft Compliance services include assessing and improving the clients' data protection posture, restructuring their data management and storage, educating their security analysts, and deploying advanced workloads to mitigate threats and protect data.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

Additionally, Protiviti was honored recently as a finalist for the 2024 Microsoft Security Excellence Awards in the Security Customer Champion category for going above and beyond to drive customer impact and that have a proven track record of customer success. Learn more about Protiviti's Microsoft Consulting Services.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI).

SOURCE Protiviti