Protiviti to Host Webinar Series on "Managing Risks Amid Market Forces" for Financial Services Professionals

WHAT: Beginning May 1, 2019, global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) will host a series of three complimentary one-hour webinars, explaining how financial services organizations can prepare to minimize risks around CECL (Current Expected Credit Losses), LIBOR replacement and artificial intelligence and machine learning.









Included in the series are the following webinars:









"No Stone Unturned: Key Considerations for Finalizing CECL Model Implementation and Validation" (May 1) – Learn how to identify the key components of an effective CECL model implementation framework and the areas of risk related to internal controls/SOX



"A Roadmap to the Transition from LIBOR to SOFR" (May 9) – Learn which factors contribute to LIBOR replacement; the implications of transitioning to SOFR; and how the use of innovative technologies can accelerate the transition



"Opening the Black Box: Validating AI/Machine Learning Models" (July 31) - Learn the practical applications of machine learning models for financial institutions and how to develop customized methods for validating machine learning models based on industry best practices



One CPE credit will be provided to eligible attendees of each live webinar.







WHO: Featured speakers from Protiviti's Risk and Compliance practice:









May 1 - Managing Director Todd Pleune, Managing Director Ariste Reno, Director Ben Shui



May 9 - Managing Director Todd Pleune, Managing Director Doug Wilbert, Director Sundeep Kalsey, Manager Nick Ciafardini, Senior Consultant Mike Colonnetta



July 31 – Managing Director Suresh Baral, Senior Manager Parham Ghorbanian, Manager Romeet Chhabra

WHEN: Date: Wednesday, May 1; Thursday, May 9; Wednesday, July 31, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. CDT/2:00 p.m. EDT






