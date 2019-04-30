Protiviti to Host Webinar Series on "Managing Risks Amid Market Forces" for Financial Services Professionals

Risk management experts to discuss minimizing risks related to CECL, LIBOR replacement and artificial intelligence

News provided by

Protiviti

Apr 30, 2019, 09:03 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: 

Beginning May 1, 2019, global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) will host a series of three complimentary one-hour webinars, explaining how financial services organizations can prepare to minimize risks around CECL (Current Expected Credit Losses), LIBOR replacement and artificial intelligence and machine learning.



Included in the series are the following webinars:



  • "No Stone Unturned: Key Considerations for Finalizing CECL Model Implementation and Validation" (May 1) – Learn how to identify the key components of an effective CECL model implementation framework and the areas of risk related to internal controls/SOX

  • "A Roadmap to the Transition from LIBOR to SOFR" (May 9) – Learn which factors contribute to LIBOR replacement; the implications of transitioning to SOFR; and how the use of innovative technologies can accelerate the transition

  • "Opening the Black Box: Validating AI/Machine Learning Models" (July 31) - Learn the practical applications of machine learning models for financial institutions and how to develop customized methods for validating machine learning models based on industry best practices

One CPE credit will be provided to eligible attendees of each live webinar.


WHO:

Featured speakers from Protiviti's Risk and Compliance practice:



  • May 1 - Managing Director Todd Pleune, Managing Director Ariste Reno, Director Ben Shui

  • May 9 - Managing Director Todd Pleune, Managing Director Doug Wilbert, Director Sundeep Kalsey, Manager Nick Ciafardini, Senior Consultant Mike Colonnetta

  • July 31 – Managing Director Suresh Baral, Senior Manager Parham Ghorbanian, Manager Romeet Chhabra

WHEN:

Date: Wednesday, May 1; Thursday, May 9; Wednesday, July 31, 2019


Time: 11:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. CDT/2:00 p.m. EDT



HOW:

To register, please click here.

Protiviti is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

SOURCE Protiviti

Related Links

http://www.protiviti.com

Also from this source

Protiviti Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Consulting and ...

Protiviti Offers Cyber Risk Quantification Through New...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Protiviti to Host Webinar Series on "Managing Risks Amid Market Forces" for Financial Services Professionals

News provided by

Protiviti

Apr 30, 2019, 09:03 ET