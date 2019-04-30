Protiviti to Host Webinar Series on "Managing Risks Amid Market Forces" for Financial Services Professionals
Risk management experts to discuss minimizing risks related to CECL, LIBOR replacement and artificial intelligence
Apr 30, 2019, 09:03 ET
MENLO PARK, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
Beginning May 1, 2019, global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) will host a series of three complimentary one-hour webinars, explaining how financial services organizations can prepare to minimize risks around CECL (Current Expected Credit Losses), LIBOR replacement and artificial intelligence and machine learning.
|
Included in the series are the following webinars:
|
|
|
|
One CPE credit will be provided to eligible attendees of each live webinar.
|
WHO:
|
Featured speakers from Protiviti's Risk and Compliance practice:
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Date: Wednesday, May 1; Thursday, May 9; Wednesday, July 31, 2019
|
Time: 11:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. CDT/2:00 p.m. EDT
|
HOW:
|
To register, please click here.
Protiviti is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.
SOURCE Protiviti
Share this article