Protiviti to Sponsor Concert Series at The American Express™ PGA TOUR Event

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business consulting firm Protiviti announced today that the company is the official sponsor of the two-night concert series at The American Express PGA TOUR event in La Quinta, CA on January 17 and 18.

The concert series will feature Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks on Friday, January 17 and country music superstar Luke Bryan on Saturday, January 18. The concerts will take place on the PGA WEST driving range immediately following completion of the PGA TOUR golf event each day, at approximately 5:00 p.m. PST.

"Golf, music and giving back to the community are three things about which our employees and clients are passionate," said Adam Todd, vice president of marketing and communications, Protiviti. "We are excited to support The American Express, which continues a long-standing tradition of supporting the community in the Coachella Valley through a great golf event and concert series."

The American Express PGA TOUR event will be played at the iconic PGA WEST Stadium, PGA WEST Nicklaus and La Quinta Country Club courses, January 16-19, 2020 and feature many of the top golfers in the world including PGA TOUR host Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Francesco Molinari and Paul Casey.

Daily event tickets are on sale now at www.TheAmexGolf.com. The Friday and Saturday tickets for the American Express PGA TOUR golf tournament include the concert after golf at PGA West Stadium at no additional charge.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

