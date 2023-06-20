Protiviti's Alix Weikhard Named a 2023 Top Consultant by Consulting Magazine

A leader of Protiviti's Germany operations, Weikhard honored as a distinguished practitioner of the consulting profession

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti's Alix Weikhard has been named to the 2023 Top Consultants list by Consulting magazine for her accomplishments and influence on the consulting profession. Weikhard is recognized in the Leadership category. The award honors influential consultants at senior levels who are making a significant impact on their clients and their firms while also advancing the profession.

Weikhard, a managing director based in Frankfurt, Germany, has more than 18 years of consulting experience in assisting national and global organizations with transformation and change management, implementing governance structures, and compliance and risk management. As a founding member of Protiviti Germany, she led the Business Performance Improvement practice prior to becoming a co-market leader in 2019, where she now shares responsibility for Protiviti's German operations covering five regional offices plus near-shore services centers. Weikhard has been instrumental in driving Protiviti Germany's strong growth and strategic change while maintaining a strong corporate culture.

"Alix excels at leading major transformation for both Protiviti and our clients," said Andrew Clinton, executive vice president of international operations at Protiviti. "She's a natural at driving necessary structural and organizational adjustments, strategically installing change management and engaging all stakeholders. Alix has built a collaborative and high-performing team of professionals who deliver innovative solutions and significant efficiencies to our clients. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."

Consulting's 36 honorees of 2023 were recognized during an awards dinner held recently in New York City. 

Previous Protiviti Top Consultants honorees include Barbi Goldstein (2022), Matt Taylor (2021), Matt Moore (2020), Jonathan Wyatt (2019), Mike Brauneis (2018), Brian Christensen (2017), Scott Redfearn (2016), Kimberly Dickerson (2015), Carol Beaumier (2014), James Pajakowski (2013), Jim Armetta (2012), Jim Deloach (2011) and Cory Gunderson (2009). Protiviti has also been named consistently to Consulting magazine's annual Best Firms to Work For list.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

