Protiviti's 'Birdies for Meals' Campaign with Professional Golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho Provides 151,500 Meals for the Hungry

"We are thrilled at the results of our Birdies for Meals campaign and owe a special thank you to Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho for their magnificent achievements on the golf course," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Protiviti continues to be deeply committed to our i on Hunger initiative, which aims to provide meals for the hungry and also improve food availability, quality and utilization, and to our nonprofit partners in their global efforts to attack the root causes of hunger."

"When Protiviti came to us earlier this year with the 'Birdies for Meals' campaign, we were moved by their generosity. After a challenging year for families in need across the globe, their donation was a beacon of hope," said Rick Whitted, CEO, U.S. Hunger. "We're at the end of the campaign and are about to distribute 151,500 meals...way above their initial pledge. We're proud to partner alongside Protiviti in the fight against hunger!"

The i on Hunger initiative has provided over 11,500,000 meals in more than 20 participating countries since it began in 2014. For details about Protiviti's program, please visit: https://www.ionhunger.com/

For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, including photos and video interviews with the players, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

