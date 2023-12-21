Protiviti's i on Hunger Program Achieves 15 Million Meals Donation Milestone

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant milestone in its efforts to fight food insecurity, global consulting firm Protiviti's i on Hunger program donated its 15 millionth meal following a recent meal-packing event in Oman.

The effort was bolstered by Protiviti's "Birdies for Meals" campaign, where Protiviti donates 1,000 meals each time its brand ambassadors, professional golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho, make a birdie during the Major Championship season. This season, more than 125,000 meals were donated as a result of the "Birdies for Meals" program.

The i on Hunger program, which began as a grassroots effort, has mobilized Protiviti employees and clients across 21 countries in collaboration with 247 partners. 

"An important facet of our mission is that Protiviti cares – for its employees, its clients, and the communities where we live," said Joseph A. Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Protiviti is committed to making a difference in combatting hunger and food insecurity throughout the world."

"The i on Hunger program's success is due in large part to the work of our partners, who assist us in packing, delivering and serving meals to those in need," said Suzanna Combs, director, i on Hunger. "We are also grateful that many Protiviti clients who work with us on this program join us at meal-packing events."

For more information about the i on Hunger program, visit ionhunger.com.

About Protiviti  

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.  

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services. 

All trademarks are property of their respective owners. 

