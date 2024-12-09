Protiviti's i on Hunger Program Donates More Than 16 Million Meals Since Program Inception

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2014, global consulting firm Protiviti's i on Hunger program has donated more than 16 million meals to those in need around the world. In 2024, just under 1 million meals have been donated to fight food insecurity through 85 food-related events.

The effort was bolstered by Protiviti's "Birdies for Meals" campaign, where Protiviti donates 1,000 meals each time its brand ambassadors, professional golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho, make a birdie during the Major Championship season. This season, 77,000 meals were donated as a result of the "Birdies for Meals" program.

The i on Hunger program, which began as a grassroots effort, has mobilized Protiviti employees and clients across 21 countries in collaboration with 256 partners since its inception 10 years ago.

In support of this milestone anniversary, Protiviti is making a donation to US Hunger that will deliver another 40,000 meals as part of its special fundraiser for hurricane relief.

"Core to our mission is that Protiviti cares – for its employees, its clients, and the communities where we live," said Joseph A. Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Protiviti is committed to making an impact in combatting hunger and food insecurity throughout the world."

"The impact of the i on Hunger program is possible because of the dedication of our partners, who assist us in packing, delivering and serving meals to those in need," said Suzanna Combs, director, i on Hunger. "We are also grateful that many Protiviti clients who work with us on this program join us at food-related events."

For more information about the i on Hunger program, visit ionhunger.com.

