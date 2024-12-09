Protiviti's i on Hunger Program Donates More Than 16 Million Meals Since Program Inception

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2014, global consulting firm Protiviti's i on Hunger program has donated more than 16 million meals to those in need around the world. In 2024, just under 1 million meals have been donated to fight food insecurity through 85 food-related events.

The effort was bolstered by Protiviti's "Birdies for Meals" campaign, where Protiviti donates 1,000 meals each time its brand ambassadors, professional golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho, make a birdie during the Major Championship season. This season, 77,000 meals were donated as a result of the "Birdies for Meals" program.

The i on Hunger program, which began as a grassroots effort, has mobilized Protiviti employees and clients across 21 countries in collaboration with 256 partners since its inception 10 years ago. 

In support of this milestone anniversary, Protiviti is making a donation to US Hunger that will deliver another 40,000 meals as part of its special fundraiser for hurricane relief. 

"Core to our mission is that Protiviti cares – for its employees, its clients, and the communities where we live," said Joseph A. Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Protiviti is committed to making an impact in combatting hunger and food insecurity throughout the world."

"The impact of the i on Hunger program is possible because of the dedication of our partners, who assist us in packing, delivering and serving meals to those in need," said Suzanna Combs, director, i on Hunger. "We are also grateful that many Protiviti clients who work with us on this program join us at food-related events."

For more information about the i on Hunger program, visit ionhunger.com.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list  for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services. 

All trademarks are property of their respective owners. 

