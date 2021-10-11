ProtoCall Services Surpasses The 6 Million Mark For College And University Students' Coverage In North America

PORTLAND, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtoCall Services, the nation's leading provider of integrated behavioral health care solutions including crisis intervention, today announced that it has exceeded coverage to over 6 million college and university students across the United States and Canada. ProtoCall's platforms empower students to access behavioral health care 24/7/365 through its ProtoCall+ suite of solutions, a comprehensive behavioral health ecosystem that helps ensure the right level of support is delivered to every student based upon their needs.

"We are now accessible to more than 1 out of every 4 college students in North America. Our ProtoCall+ platforms work together to create a personalized, accessible way for students to be an engaged consumer in their mental health. It's so rewarding for our team to know that their work is helping to make a difference at such a large scale." says Phil Evans, ProtoCall's CEO.

The COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in North America has dramatically increased the demand for behavioral health services on campus far beyond ProtoCall's own projections, according to Evans. ProtoCall's digital tools support students across a range of treatment levels, allowing us to enhance access by leveraging technology and deploy care in the most resourceful, flexible, and expedient manner. The ProtoCall+ care delivery model follows a stepped-care approach, facilitating the right level of care for a student at the right time. ProtoCall partners with higher education institutions to create a unique solution for each school's evolving behavioral health needs. ProtoCall supplements on-campus behavioral health services, by adding a number of integrated solutions, including a crisis and stabilization call center , digital self-help tools and a global referral network – all accessible from any mobile device.

Well over 400 colleges and universities across the United States and Canada trust ProtoCall to augment their existing on-campus services, provide high-quality clinical care, flexibly customize the service to a student's specific needs, and provide peace of mind that students have myriad resources available to them to support their mental health.

About ProtoCall Services:

For more than 25 years, ProtoCall Services has provided 24/7 telephonic crisis intervention support for universities, colleges, and other organizations. Its seamless and customized services, unique ecosystem of care offerings and stepped-care approach have made it a trusted partner for behavioral health. ProtoCall partners with over 400 higher-education institutions of all sizes and types, has contact with over 430,000 students per year, and has more than 7,500 licensed behavioral health providers in its network.

For more information:

www.protocallservices.com/protocallplus

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ProtoCall Services