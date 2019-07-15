Protocol & Diplomacy International Protocol Officers Association Bringing 18th Annual International Protocol Education Forum to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protocol & Diplomacy International – Protocol Officers Association (PDI-POA), a professional organization committed to the training and development of individuals who provide protocol, diplomacy and international business etiquette expertise to facilitate communication, cooperation and understanding across diverse cultures globally, announces its 18th Annual International Protocol Education Forum in San Diego, July 22-25, 2019.

The 2019 Education Forum theme is "The Health and Wellness of Your Principal, Your Office and You." Playing off this theme organizers have curated plenary sessions with subject matter experts, as well as breakout sessions for those new to the field and advanced learning sessions for the seasoned professional. During the opening and closing receptions attendees can network with professionals from around the world.

"Our 18th annual international protocol education forum comes to San Diego where our organization was founded by Ann Beard, former chief of protocol for the City of San Diego and the Mayor's office. As a highly respected business woman in the community, Ann was a trailblazer who demonstrated leadership and inspiration that found the U.S. Department of State supporting the formation of our organization, which now has a global membership," shared Leslie Lautenslager, PDI-POA president. "We look forward to experiencing San Diego hospitality and all that the region has to offer our attendees," added Lautenslager.

The Forum provides an opportunity for attendees to refresh and enhance their professional expertise in organizing events and conferences involving high profile officials and dignitaries and to expand their protocol network globally. The program is designed to provide practical, thought provoking information useful to protocol professionals and to engage with colleagues by sharing and learning from experts.

Forum attendees come from a wide variety of fields. These include national, state/provincial, regional, and city governments, non-government organizations (NGO's), intergovernmental agencies, branches of the armed forces, cultural and academic institutions, public and private corporations, as well as training and consulting professionals.

PDI-POA Forums draw protocol professionals from around the world. In recent years participants represented countries including Australia, Barbados, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Kosovo, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, Sudan, Trinidad & Tobago, United Kingdom and the United States.

Registration is currently open with more details, including pricing, found here:

http://www.protocolinternational.org/past-future-forums/education-forum/

Major sponsors of the event include Princess Cruises and The Protocol School of Washington.

About Protocol & Diplomacy International – Protocol Officers Association (PDI-POA)

Founded in 2002, Protocol & Diplomacy International – Protocol Officers Association (PDI-POA) is an international association of protocol professionals dedicated to issues of protocol service to our communities. It was established at the first international protocol meeting held at the United States Department of State in Washington, D.C. Our Board of Directors and Honorary Advisors are individuals respected in the field worldwide for their protocol expertise. Our mission is to provide the highest level of collective expertise, training, information, and advice regarding internationally and nationally accepted rules of protocol. We are committed to facilitating communication, understanding, and cooperation between individuals, governments and cultures.

Membership is open to professionals in the field of protocol who currently serve, or have served in the past, as protocol officers for any level of government (federal/national, state/province, county, city or military) museums or cultural institutions, universities and colleges (public or private), corporations or international trade organizations. Our international membership currently hails from twelve countries. To learn more visit the PDI-POA website.

