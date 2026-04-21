Protos Security Acquires AT-RISK International, Accelerating the Buildout of a Global, Intelligence-led Protective Services Platform

Acquisition strengthens Protos' integrated protection solution with advanced intelligence, executive protection and consulting services

NORWALK, Conn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protos Security, the leading software-enabled managed services provider delivering integrated protection solutions across North America, announced the acquisition of AT-RISK International, a globally-recognized provider of executive and general protective services, intelligence and risk consulting services.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Protos' strategy to build a differentiated, software-enabled integrated protection platform with expanding global reach and a growing mix of high-value specialized services to serve clients' complex and evolving security needs.

AT-RISK International brings deep domain expertise across risk consulting, investigations, threat assessments, global risk monitoring and protective services, including executive, residential, event and asset protection. These capabilities enhance Protos' existing platform and position the company to meet rising demand for intelligence-led, end-to-end security solutions among enterprise and high-net-worth clients.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone in our growth strategy," said Mark Hjelle, CEO of Protos Security. "AT-RISK International adds specialized capabilities that expand our platform into high-growth areas. Together, we are better equipped to serve clients with complex, evolving security needs while expanding our addressable market."

The addition of AT-RISK further strengthens Protos' leadership in off-duty and specialized services while advancing its differentiated managed service provider model.

"AT-RISK enhances both the quality and mix of our revenue by expanding into premium, advisory-led services," said Anthony Escamilla, CFO of Protos Security. "This transaction supports our long-term growth strategy, strengthens our ability to scale while expanding our capabilities and further differentiating our platform in a fragmented market."

AT-RISK will continue to operate under its highly respected brand, with leadership remaining in place to ensure continuity for clients and employees.

"Joining Protos Security enables us to scale our capabilities and deliver even greater value for AT-RISK's clients," said Chuck Tobin, President and CEO of AT-RISK International. "By combining our expertise in protective services and risk consulting with Protos' extensive service network and software platform, we are uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end intelligence-led solutions for clients facing increasingly complex global security challenges."

The acquisition delivers enhanced value to clients through:

Expanded access to specialized protective services and consulting expertise;

A more comprehensive, end-to-end security offering;

Increased scalability through Protos' nationwide service network and security platform; and

Continued innovation in integrated physical, technological and intelligence-led security solutions.

"Protos continues to execute on its disciplined acquisition strategy focused on building a scaled, differentiated security platform," said Andy Cook, Partner at Southfield Capital, the private equity firm of Protos. "The addition of AT-RISK International strengthens Protos' leadership position and accelerates its evolution into a premier provider of integrated protection solutions at scale."

About Protos Security

Protos Security delivers integrated protection solutions – including guarding, off-duty, specialized, software and remote services – to organizations across North America. Protos combines these capabilities within a single platform to support complex, multi-site environments with consistent, scalable protection.

Protos simplifies how security programs are managed and executed as a leading provider of software-enabled security services. With the largest nationwide provider of off-duty law enforcement services and a nationwide network of vetted security partners, Protos provides reliable service delivery backed by its proprietary software, which enhances visibility, accountability and performance while offering clients real-time insight and data-driven outcomes.

With a strong commitment to service excellence and client advocacy, Protos partners with leading brands to deliver flexible, transparent and dependable security solutions wherever they are needed. To learn more about Protos, visit https://protossecurity.com.

Media Contact Information:

Nancy Thompson

Vorticom Public Relations

(212) 532-2208

[email protected]

SOURCE Protos Security